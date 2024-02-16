Taylor Swift Donated $100,000 to Kansas City Shooting Victim’s Family

Photo: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Taylor Swift has donated $100,000 to the GoFundMe for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the local radio DJ who died in the Kansas City shooting on Wednesday. The shooting occurred during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade, killing Lopez-Galvan and injuring at least 21 other people, some of them children.

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” the singer, who did not attend the parade, wrote on the GoFundMe page. She made two donations, each for $50,000. A representative for Swift confirmed to CNN that she was the one who made the donations. As of Friday, the GoFundMe page had exceeded its original $75,000 goal, with over $250,000 being donated.

Travis Kelce, who was part of the parade along with his teammates, has also weighed in on the shooting, writing on X, “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

