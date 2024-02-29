How Does Taylor Swift Have Time to Make Homemade Pop-Tarts?

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Taylor Swift has managed to once again raise the bar for WAGs everywhere: According to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, she often comes bearing homemade baked goods.

Talking on NBC Sports, Reid said her latest gift to the team was homemade Pop-Tarts. “Kind of behind the scenes, she likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade Pop-Tarts,” Reid said. “So it was over. She knew right where to go.”

If you’re wondering when Swift finds the time to bake, consider she’s already proven herself capable of time travel. (How else could she make it from Tokyo to the Super Bowl in a day without any signs of jet lag?) Maybe she also has an oven on her private jet? Either way, baking has been her longtime hobby: Never forget when she invited fans into her house to eat her homemade cookies and dance in 2014, or when she made Biden cookies in 2020.

This isn’t even the first time someone has bragged to the press about the baked goods she’s made for the Chiefs. In December, former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar revealed that Swift had made “her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis as a pregame meal.” That seems like exactly the wrong thing to eat before a football game, but I’m not the athlete here. All I know is that I would pay plenty of money for her Pop-Tart recipe. Tree Paine, care to help out here?