Taylor Swift Accidentally Took Her Parents Clubbing After the Super Bowl

In the wake of the Super Bowl, we have been on the receiving end of a torrent of dispatches about what Taylor Swift said, did, and sang on the big night. But, probably because she has not stopped whispering blissfully into Travis Kelce’s ear, we have heard very little from the woman herself. On Monday evening, though, Swift took to her intrepid TikTok account to share at least one detail from her Super Bowl evening: She “accidentally” took her parents clubbing.
@taylorswift
accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life♬ original sound - Taylor Swift
In the video, which is apparently the first time Kelce has appeared on Swift’s social media, she pans from her partying boyfriend through a packed, strobe-lit club over to her dazed parents, who are attempting to process the lyrics of Ludacris’s “What’s Your Fantasy.” “It’s a friends and family party they said,” she wrote over the video. “Bring your parents they said.” This does not rank as high on the relatability scale as Taylor thinks it does, but it is funny nonetheless.
Other compelling details of Swift’s night have come to light elsewhere, like this image of her expertly clutching three drinks at once while vibing to a dubstep version of “Anti-Hero” or this clip of her unconsciously doing her own concert choreo while dancing to “Love Story.”
Meanwhile, Jason Kelce appears to have spent the night trailing the golden couple around in his checkered Chiefs overalls and a luchador mask (?). Here he is, dissociating to a Kid Cudi remix …
… and stumbling around in a circle while his little brother drapes a glittering suit jacket over a 14-time Grammy winner:
Congratulations to everyone on an incredible night.