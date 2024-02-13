Taylor Swift Accidentally Took Her Parents Clubbing After the Super Bowl

Photo: Michael Owens/Getty Images

In the wake of the Super Bowl, we have been on the receiving end of a torrent of dispatches about what Taylor Swift said, did, and sang on the big night. But, probably because she has not stopped whispering blissfully into Travis Kelce’s ear, we have heard very little from the woman herself. On Monday evening, though, Swift took to her intrepid TikTok account to share at least one detail from her Super Bowl evening: She “accidentally” took her parents clubbing.

@taylorswift accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life ♬ original sound - Taylor Swift

In the video, which is apparently the first time Kelce has appeared on Swift’s social media, she pans from her partying boyfriend through a packed, strobe-lit club over to her dazed parents, who are attempting to process the lyrics of Ludacris’s “What’s Your Fantasy.” “It’s a friends and family party they said,” she wrote over the video. “Bring your parents they said.” This does not rank as high on the relatability scale as Taylor thinks it does, but it is funny nonetheless.

Writing “I’m the best thing at this party” at probably your lowest and then having someone actually be like no really you are the best thing at this party pic.twitter.com/ZLyjhlt16F — macstermind (@kenziecoffman) February 12, 2024

Other compelling details of Swift’s night have come to light elsewhere, like this image of her expertly clutching three drinks at once while vibing to a dubstep version of “Anti-Hero” or this clip of her unconsciously doing her own concert choreo while dancing to “Love Story.”

Trav come get your girl, she’s getting her own lyrics wrong 😭 pic.twitter.com/PawmTasGQ3 — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕟⸆⸉ 🖤 (@perfectlyfine89) February 13, 2024

lmaooooo the muscle memory pic.twitter.com/kuSPB4sfLQ — Shannon ⸆⸉ 🫶 (@so_shantastic) February 13, 2024

no b/c I’m still here and I don’t think I’ll ever move on from watching Taylor get butterflies 🥹pic.twitter.com/5oA3cPgRh2 — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕟⸆⸉ 🖤 (@perfectlyfine89) February 13, 2024

Meanwhile, Jason Kelce appears to have spent the night trailing the golden couple around in his checkered Chiefs overalls and a luchador mask (?). Here he is, dissociating to a Kid Cudi remix …

oh to be in a vegas night club with jason kelce pic.twitter.com/MMynBpAVWD — Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 (@tayvisnation) February 12, 2024

… and stumbling around in a circle while his little brother drapes a glittering suit jacket over a 14-time Grammy winner:

Travis Kelce giving Taylor Swift his jacket as an absolutely OBLITERATED Jason Kelce nearly face plants into a tree has me rolling pic.twitter.com/WTHAHYWV1t — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 13, 2024

Congratulations to everyone on an incredible night.

