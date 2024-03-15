Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have Decamped to L.A.

Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

What should a girl and her himbeau get up to when they have a whole month of downtime before she releases her hotly anticipated 11th album? It’s a classic conundrum. While the answer might be different for you and your partner, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are using this time for “nesting.”

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.” Do you think they’re watching The Eras Tour on Disney+ just to make sure everything looks okay? Or are they putting work aside for a bit and watching Love Is Blind? Maybe they’re catching up on the Oscars. Here’s my impression of Travis Kelce watching Oppenheimer: “Yoooo, babe, that’s that dude from Peaky Blinders!”

The couple have been in Los Angeles for the past week, sort of lying low. They reportedly attended Madonna’s Oscars party on Sunday, and later that night Kelce was spotted at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s annual Gold Party on his own. Swift hasn’t been spotted out since, while Kelce has been seen getting lunch with friends and going to a Justin Timberlake show that turned into an ’N Sync reunion. This man is taking full advantage of the City of Angels.

It is interesting that these two chose L.A. as the spot for their monthlong respite. Swift spent most of her non-tour time in New York last year and doesn’t usually hang out in L.A. for extended periods of time. Could it be because of Kelce’s Hollywood aspirations? Well, they can’t stay in La-La Land for too long. The Tortured Poets Department comes out April 19, and the European leg of the Eras Tour starts on May 9. Plus, Kelce has business to attend to in Kansas City, where he’ll be opening a steakhouse with Patrick Mahomes in 2025. They’re both so busy, it’s good that they’re taking the time to just relax and watch, I don’t know, Past Lives (her choice).

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.