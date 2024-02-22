Taylor and Travis Go Down Unda

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Ever since football season ended, you, me, and a lot of bored sports commentators have been wondering: What are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce up to? Thanks to a handful of Australian news outlets, today we have an answer: They’re Down Unda, mate.

Swift has been in Sydney since Monday, gearing up for a handful of Eras tour performances — she and her opening-act-slash-squad-member Sabrina Carpenter went to Nobu Sydney on Tuesday night, and on Wednesday, she visited the Sydney Zoo in a denim skirt. Meanwhile, she reportedly dispatched her private jet to pick up Kelce in Hawaii, and he landed in Sydney on Thursday, joined by his friend and confusingly named fellow NFL player Ross Travis.

Swift was clearly really excited to show Kelce around the city, and within hours they were seen back at the zoo, where they apparently took a private tour, hand-fed some kangaroos, said “hello” to the koalas, and kissed near a snack truck. Per “Page Six,” Swift took “a particular liking to the Tasmanian devils” and generally enjoyed “a wholesome day out.” She even brought a digital camera, perhaps for future scrapbooking purposes? Nothing like making memories with your beloved amid local flora and fauna, after all. Next up: throwing a shrimp on the barbie.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.