Taylor and Travis Go Down Unda

Ever since football season ended, you, me, and a lot of bored sports commentators have been wondering: What are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce up to? Thanks to a handful of Australian news outlets, this week we have an answer: They’re Down Unda, mate.

Swift has been in Sydney since Monday, gearing up for a handful of Eras tour performances — she and her opening-act-slash-squad-member Sabrina Carpenter went to Nobu Sydney on Tuesday night, and on Wednesday, she visited the Sydney Zoo in a denim skirt. Meanwhile, she reportedly dispatched her private jet to pick up Kelce in Hawaii, and he landed in Sydney on Thursday, joined by his friend and confusingly named fellow NFL player Ross Travis.

Swift was clearly really excited to show Kelce around the city, and within hours they were seen back at the zoo, where they apparently took a private tour, hand-fed some kangaroos, said “hello” to the koalas, and kissed near a snack truck. Per “Page Six,” Swift took “a particular liking to the Tasmanian devils” and generally enjoyed “a wholesome day out.” She even brought a digital camera, perhaps for future scrapbooking purposes?

Kelce was seen at Swift’s concert Friday night, his wrist laden with the customary friendship bracelets. Also in the VIP tent: Katy Perry and Rita Ora, who posted photos with their own bracelets. Swift again made the same lyric swap as when Kelce first came to her concert, singing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.” After the concert, she gave Kelce a little kiss on her way into the bowels of the stadium, for all her fans to see.

Next up: throwing a shrimp on the barbie.

