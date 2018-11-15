19 Pairs of Stylish, Stretchy Pants Made for Eating

Thanksgiving is for stretchy pants. Much as you might like a good pair of high-waisted jeans, you don’t want something that’s going to dig into your belly while you’re digging into a delicious feast. Luckily, there are plenty of eating-friendly styles that don’t remotely resemble sweats. Whether you’re into the fancy pajama trend, want something colorful and festive, or need something that could pass for real trousers, we have you covered. Scroll ahead to shop some of our favorites.
The Picture-Worthy Pair
ASOS DESIGN Curve Wide Leg Culotte Pants
$45
at ASOS
Add an equally autumnal blouse or sweater and you’ll be ready for the annual family portrait. Available in sizes 16 - 22.
Ganni’s one of our favorite brands of the moment thanks to their eye-catching but still well-priced clothes. All you need with these leopard-print pants are a white T-shirt and sneakers. Available in sizes DK34 - DK40.