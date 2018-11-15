19 Pairs of Stylish, Stretchy Pants Made for Eating

By
Thanksgiving is for stretchy pants. Much as you might like a good pair of high-waisted jeans, you don’t want something that’s going to dig into your belly while you’re digging into a delicious feast. Luckily, there are plenty of eating-friendly styles that don’t remotely resemble sweats. Whether you’re into the fancy pajama trend, want something colorful and festive, or need something that could pass for real trousers, we have you covered. Scroll ahead to shop some of our favorites.

The Picture-Worthy Pair

ASOS DESIGN Curve Wide Leg Culotte Pants
$45 at ASOS

Add an equally autumnal blouse or sweater and you’ll be ready for the annual family portrait.
Available in sizes 16 - 22.

The Office-Friendly Pair

Leith Pleat Front Trousers
$55 at Nordstrom

Add a cozy turtleneck and you can wear this to work. Bonus: they also come in extended sizes.
Available in sizes XXS - XL.

The Sophisticated Pair

Violeta Chalk-Stripe Pants
$60 at Mango

With a sleek turtleneck and ankle boots, these subtly striped pants are refined enough to garner Grandma’s approval.
Available in sizes XS - XL.

The Menswear-Inspired Pair

Eloquii Pinstripe Trouser
$90 at Eloquii

If you really want to make it a look, add the matching jacket.
Available in sizes 14 - 26.

The Pair to Get If You Really Love Color

Topshop Spot Plissé Track Pants
$60 at Nordstrom

It’s the holidays, so you might as well have fun.
Available in sizes 2 - 14.

The Arty Japanese-Inspired Pair

& Other Stories Pleated Metallic Pants
$65 at & Other Stories

For fans of Pleats Please Issey Miyake who are on a budget.
Available in sizes 0 - 10.

The Expensive-Looking Pair

& Other Stories Wide Jacquard Striped Pants
$85 at & Other Stories

Wear them with a cashmere sweater and tell everyone you found them in Italy.
Available in sizes 2 - 4.

The Sporty Pair (That You Can Wear to Work)

Eloquii Plaid Trouser
$90 at Eloquii

They’re a close cousin to track pants, but the tweed pattern makes them feel dressy.
Available in sizes 14 - 26.

The Super-Flattering Pair

Madewell Track Trousers in Velvet
$98 at Madwell

Take it from a color-phobe — reddish gold is extremely flattering on a wide array of skin tones.
Available in sizes XXS - XXL.

The Fancy Pajama Pair

Eloquii Pinstripe Wide Leg Pajama Pant
$100 at Eloquii

We loved these back in the summer so if you didn’t get them then, now’s the time.
Available in sizes 14 - 28.

The Pair for Pattern Lovers

J.Crew Pull-On Print Silk Twill Easy Pants
$110 at Nordstrom

Make it extra J.Crew-y and wear them with a striped shirt.
Available in sizes 00 - 16.

The Street-Style Pair

Ganni Bijou Leopard-Print Pants
$190 at Net-A-Porter

Ganni’s one of our favorite brands of the moment thanks to their eye-catching but still well-priced clothes. All you need with these leopard-print pants are a white T-shirt and sneakers.
Available in sizes DK34 - DK40.

The Leather-esque Pair

Eloquii Faux Leather Track Pant
$95 at Eloquii

They’re actually vegan, so they’ll pair nicely with tofurkey.
Available in sizes 14 - 26.

The Date-Night Pair

Fleur Du Mal Silk-Satin Track Pants
$230 at Net-A-Porter

Wear them to Thanksgiving, and then again with heels come New Year’s Eve.
Available in sizes S - M.

The Festive Pair

Eileen Fisher Velvet Jogger Pants
$238 at Nordstrom

Crushed velvet can be reworn for upcoming holiday-party season — dress them up with a tucked-in camisole and dangly earrings.
Available in sizes XXS - XL.

The Shiny Pair

David Lerner Crop Tapered Joggers
$242 at Shopbop

Wear these patent leather pants if you want to remind your family that you’re a very hip city slicker now.
Available in sizes XS - L.

The Friendsgiving Pair

T By Alexander Wang
$350 at Net-A-Porter

Nothing is better for lounging on the couch with your closest friends.
Available in sizes XS - L.

The Fashion-Forward Pair

Sally LaPointe Lightweight Neoprene Drawstring Pant
$750 at 11 Honoré

Try them with a bodysuit and heels for an Instagram-worthy outfit.
Available in sizes XL - XXL.

19 Pairs of Stylish, Stretchy Pants Made for Eating