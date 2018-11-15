19 Pairs of Stylish, Stretchy Pants Made for Eating

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers

Thanksgiving is for stretchy pants. Much as you might like a good pair of high-waisted jeans, you don’t want something that’s going to dig into your belly while you’re digging into a delicious feast. Luckily, there are plenty of eating-friendly styles that don’t remotely resemble sweats. Whether you’re into the fancy pajama trend, want something colorful and festive, or need something that could pass for real trousers, we have you covered. Scroll ahead to shop some of our favorites.

The Picture-Worthy Pair

$45 at ASOS ASOS DESIGN Curve Wide Leg Culotte Pants Add an equally autumnal blouse or sweater and you'll be ready for the annual family portrait.

The Office-Friendly Pair

$55 at Nordstrom Leith Pleat Front Trousers Add a cozy turtleneck and you can wear this to work. Bonus: they also come in extended sizes.

The Sophisticated Pair

$60 at Mango Violeta Chalk-Stripe Pants With a sleek turtleneck and ankle boots, these subtly striped pants are refined enough to garner Grandma's approval.

The Menswear-Inspired Pair

$90 at Eloquii Eloquii Pinstripe Trouser If you really want to make it a look, add the matching jacket.

The Pair to Get If You Really Love Color

$60 at Nordstrom Topshop Spot Plissé Track Pants It's the holidays, so you might as well have fun.

The Arty Japanese-Inspired Pair

$65 at & Other Stories & Other Stories Pleated Metallic Pants For fans of Pleats Please Issey Miyake who are on a budget.

The Expensive-Looking Pair

$85 at & Other Stories & Other Stories Wide Jacquard Striped Pants Wear them with a cashmere sweater and tell everyone you found them in Italy.

The Sporty Pair (That You Can Wear to Work)

$90 at Eloquii Eloquii Plaid Trouser They're a close cousin to track pants, but the tweed pattern makes them feel dressy.

The Super-Flattering Pair

$98 at Madwell Madewell Track Trousers in Velvet Take it from a color-phobe — reddish gold is extremely flattering on a wide array of skin tones.

The Fancy Pajama Pair

The Pair for Pattern Lovers

$110 at Nordstrom J.Crew Pull-On Print Silk Twill Easy Pants Make it extra J.Crew-y and wear them with a striped shirt.

The Street-Style Pair

$190 at Net-A-Porter Ganni Bijou Leopard-Print Pants Ganni's one of our favorite brands of the moment thanks to their eye-catching but still well-priced clothes. All you need with these leopard-print pants are a white T-shirt and sneakers.

The Leather-esque Pair

$95 at Eloquii Eloquii Faux Leather Track Pant They're actually vegan, so they'll pair nicely with tofurkey.

The Date-Night Pair

$230 at Net-A-Porter Fleur Du Mal Silk-Satin Track Pants Wear them to Thanksgiving, and then again with heels come New Year's Eve.

The Festive Pair

$238 at Nordstrom Eileen Fisher Velvet Jogger Pants Crushed velvet can be reworn for upcoming holiday-party season — dress them up with a tucked-in camisole and dangly earrings.

The Shiny Pair

$242 at Shopbop David Lerner Crop Tapered Joggers Wear these patent leather pants if you want to remind your family that you're a very hip city slicker now.

The Friendsgiving Pair

$350 at Net-A-Porter T By Alexander Wang Nothing is better for lounging on the couch with your closest friends.

The Fashion-Forward Pair

$750 at 11 Honoré Sally LaPointe Lightweight Neoprene Drawstring Pant Try them with a bodysuit and heels for an Instagram-worthy outfit.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.