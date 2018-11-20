The Best Black Friday Sales

Photo: Photo Illustration by Stevie Remsberg/Photos Getty

Brace yourself: Black Friday is just around the corner. The sheer volume of sales can make your head spin. Luckily, we’re collecting all of the best ones so you’ll be prepared.

Regardless of whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect holiday gift, some winter skin essentials, or just a treat for yourself, you’ll find what you want when you scroll down. The sales are divided into fashion, fitness, home, and beauty, and listed in alphabetical order. Don’t forget to check back often — we’ll be updating whenever we hear about new deals.

Fashion

& Other Stories will be taking 20 percent off of everything on November 23 and 24.

7 For All Mankind is taking 40 percent off from November 22–27.

11 Honoré is offering up 70 percent off designer styles for VIP members.

AEVHA London is offering 40 percent off sitewide from November 22–27.

AMUR is offering up to 50 percent off select styles from November 23–26.

Anthony Thomas Melillo is marking 20 percent off of their holiday styles from November 20–26.

Aritzia is offering 50 percent off select fall and winter styles from November 23–26.

ASTR The Label is offering 75 percent off sale prices with the code thanks 30 from November 23–25.

AU Rate is offering 25 percent off sitewide with the code BLACK25 from November 22–25.

Baggu is offering 20 percent off sitewide, 25 percent off orders over $50, and 30 percent off orders over $100 from November 23–26.

Baldwin is giving 35 percent off from November 21–25.

Ban.do is offering 30 percent off sitewide with code THIRTYOFF from November 22–27.

Barneys New York is taking 30 percent off orders of up to $299, 40 percent off orders between $300 and $499, and 50 percent off orders of $500 or more. Clearance items will be an extra 20 percent off.

Baublebar is taking 30 percent off on November 23 and 24.

BB Dakota is taking 50 percent off their FALL 2018 BLACK styles with the code THANKS50.

Beach Bunny is taking 30 percent off orders over $200 with the code BBTHANKFUL from November 22–23.

Bergdorf Goodman offers up to 40 percent off fashion.

Bloomingdales will take $25 off of every $200 you spend on select items.

Brooks Brothers has a handful of deals from November 23–25, including four for $199 Men’s Shirts, two for $99 Women’s Non Iron Shirts, $78 Puffer Jackets (originally $98), $58 Puffer Vests (originally $78), and $49 Kids Puffers (originally $78).

Coach is slashing prices of select styles by 30 percent for shoppers who have promo code THANKS18 from November 16 through 3 a.m. on the 27th.

Commando will give you $50 off when you spend $200 from November 18–27.

Diesel is taking 30 percent off select fall/winter 2018 items online and in stores from November 23–25.

DL1961 is offering 40 percent off sitewide with the code FRIDAY40 from November 23–25.

Dr Scholl’s Shoes is offering up to 40 percent off and free shipping with the code BLACKFRIYAY from November 21–25.

Farfetch has up to 50 percent off of sale items.

Five and Two Jewelry is offering 20 to 30 percent off with code BFCM18 and grab bags starting at $5 from November 23–26.

Garmentory is taking up to 70 percent off women’s styles and up to 60 percent off men’s styles.

Gooseberry Intimates is offering 30 percent off and free shipping from November 23–26.

Guess will be taking up to 50 percent off its entire store on Black Friday.

Halston will take 30 percent off sitewide from November 23–26.

Huckberry is taking 15 to 60 percent off its 2018 bestsellers from November 18–26.

Ipanema is offering free shipping on Black Friday with the code IPAFRIDAY on Black Friday.

Kitri is offering 25 percent off sitewide from November 23–26.

Lee is offering 40 percent off sitewide and 25 percent off sale with code HOLIDAY25 from November 22–26.

Loup is offering 30 percent off with code MERCI2018 from November 20–26.

LIANA is taking 50 percent off the entire site with code LIANA50 from November 19–26.

Lord and Taylor is giving an extra 40 percent off clearance and 50 percent off select fragrances from November 20–25.

Macy’s has 15–20 percent off various items + special deals, $10 off any purchase of $25 or more, $20 off any purchase of $50 or more, and free shipping @ $49+. Use code BLKFRI.

Maje will offer up to 30 percent off from November 22–26.

Maison Kitsune is offering 30 percent off fall/winter 2018 styles in stores from November 20–25.

Marc Fisher LTD and Marc Fisher are taking 30 percent off select styles with the code BF18 from November 21–25.

Miansai is giving 20 percent off everything in-stores and online from November 20–25.

Milly will give shoppers 20 percent off any purchase of $300 or more with the code GIVETHX from November 20 through Cyber Monday.

Native Shoes is taking 50 percent off select styles from November 22–26.

Neiman Marcus will take up to 50 percent off styles.

Net-a-Porter has up to 50 percent off.

Nine West is offering 50 percent off sitewide with free shipping from November 20–27.

Nordstrom is having a sale called “The Score” where select sale items will be 60 percent off from November 20–26.

Nordstrom Rack is taking 30 percent off select clearance items and 25 percent off UGG Koolabura boots from November 21–26.

Of a Kind is offering a free “Professional Enthusiast” pouch on orders of $100 or more.

Old Navy is offering 50 percent off everything in-stores and online, and $1 cozy socks.

Onia is offering 60 percent off spring/summer, 50 percent off select pre-fall, and 30 percent off select Resort styles from November 21–26.

Only Hearts is taking 25 percent off sitewide from November 23–26.

Outdoor Voices will offer 40 percent off select styles from November 23–26.

The Outnet will take an additional amount clearance items starting on Black Friday with the code BLACKFRIDAY.

A Peace Treaty will discount select items with the code FRIDAY50 from November 23–26.

The Rachel Zoe Collection will give an extra 30 percent off of sale merchandise online and take 20 percent off when in store with the code BF30OFF on November 22 and 23rd.

Reebok will take 40 percent off the entire store on Black Friday.

Revolve has deals on select items.

Rhode Resort is taking 20 percent off of the fall 2018 collection from November 23–26.

Richer Poorer is offering 35 percent off sitewide from November 23–27.

Saks Fifth Ave has select items on sale up to 60 percent off.

Saks OFF Fifth is offering designer sunglasses buy one get one 50 percent off; 50 percent off coats, cashmere, and designer jeans; 50 percent off Vince sweaters; 50 percent off reduced designer apparel; 20 percent off beauty and fragrance; three for $999 Zegna suits; and 50 percent off hats, gloves, and scarves November 20–26.

Scotch & Soda is offering an additional 25 percent off sale merchandise.

Shopbop has sales on various items.

Seafolly is offering 30 percent off select styles from November 21–26.

Seven All Around is taking 30 to 40 percent off all shoes from November 22–27.

Smythson is offering 60 percent off select items from November 23–26.

Splendid is offering 30 percent off from November 22–25.

Stephanie Gottlieb is taking 20 percent off sitewide from November 23–26.

Sunday Somewhere is taking 30 to 50 percent off select styles from November 22–27.

TARA is taking 20 percent off the entire site with code TARATAKE20 from November 21–26.

THEIA is offering up to 50 percent off select styles from November 23–26.

Teva is offering 40 percent off and gift with purchase on Black Friday.

TOBI will take 60 percent off select styles from November 19–25.

Tretorn is offering 30 percent off select styles from November 21–25.

True&Co is taking 25 percent off sitewide from November 20–27.

Urban Outfitters is offering free shipping worldwide on orders over $50 from November 21–26. On the 24th, they’re giving shoppers 30 or 40 percent off sale items. On the 25th, Urban is offering a tiered deal for online shoppers who are UO Insiders: Take $10 off $50, $25 off $100, or $50 off $150.

Volcom is offering 30 percent off sale items with the code BF25 from November 23–25.

W Concept is offering up to 75 percent off and an extra 15 percent off sitewide with the code BF18.

We Dream in Colour is offering up to 70 percent off.

Wildfang is offering 30 percent off on Black Friday.

Wrangler is offering a tiered promotion from November 23–26: 10 percent off $75, 25 percent off $125 and 40 percent off $175 along with free shipping on all orders.

Fitness

Beyond Yoga is offering 30 percent off everything and up to 80 percent off sale on Black Friday.

Casall is offering 30 to 40 percent off from November 23–26.

Gymshark is offering up to 70 percent off sitewide from November 19–27.

Manduka shoppers get 25 percent off yoga and fitness accessories and 40 percent off apparel.

Touché LA is offering 30 to 60 percent off select styles from November 23–26. If you spend over $250, you get a free gift.

Home

Aviya will have an early Black Friday sale, where they are offering $225 off any mattress or $275 off any mattress set, all with free shipping. The sale will run from November 5 until November 10 at midnight.

Diptyque is offering a limited-edition Black Friday candle from November 23–26.

Dormify is offering 25 percent off from November 21–25 with the code BLACKFRIDAY2018.

Helix is offering $100 off when you spend $600 or more with code HOLIDAY100, $150 off when you spend $1,200 or more with code HOLIDAY150, and $200 off when you spend $1,750 or more with code HOLIDAY200 starting November 14 and extending through the 27th.

Herschel is offering a tiered deal on Black Friday: $10 off order of $70+, $30 off orders of $120+ and $50 off order of $160+.

Lulu and Georgia is offering 25 percent off everything with the code BESTEVER from November 19–25.

Rebecca Atwood is offering 20 percent off orders of $100 or more from November 23rd through the 27th. And if you sign up for the newsletter (or already receive it), you can get 30 percent off orders over $100.

Master & Dynamic will take 20 percent off with code BFD20, and 30 percent off orders over $500 with code BFD30 from November 23–26.

Slash Objects is taking 25 percent off the entire store on Black Friday.

Snowe is taking 25 percent off orders over $75 from November 21–27.

St. Frank is offering $50 toward the purchase of a pillow with the code BIGSOFTIE.

Wayfair is offering up to 80 percent off home décor items.

Beauty

Biossance will give out Mega Sample Bags (valued at $120) with purchase of $75 along with free shipping from November 20–25.

Emma Hardie will take 30 percent off everything from November 22–26.

Evereden is offering 20 percent off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY20 from November 23–26.

IT Cosmetics will take 25 percent off your order with code ITFRIDAY from November 22–25.

Juara is offering preferred memberships for $5 instead of the usual $29 From November 21–26.

KORRES Skincare will take 25 percent off the entire website, offer free second-day shipping and two free deluxe samples with every order from November 22–25.

Leonor Greyl will offer the Black Friday goodie Bag Volume Kit with a purchase of $125 or more from November 21–26.

L’Occitane is offering buy 3 get 1 free stocking stuffers, $25 6-Piece Travel Sets, 6 Deluxe Minis + 7 Flat Samples + Box with any $100 purchase on Black Friday.

Love by Luna is taking 25 percent off all items on Black Friday with the code MAGIC25.

Moonbox is offering 25 percent off with the code BFRIDAY18.

Nars is taking 20 percent off everything online from November 22–27.

O’o Hawaii is taking 30 percent off sitewide Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Ogee will take 20 percent off all orders over $50 along with free shipping from November 23–26.

OGX is offering 20 percent off the Nicole Guerriero Limited-Edition Holiday Collection fro November 23–26.

Patchology will take 40 percent off its website from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

PYT Beauty is taking 33 percent off on Amazon Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Seaweed Bath Co. is offering 30 percent off all orders with the code HOLIDAY30 from November 23–26.

Sisley-Paris is offering a Black Friday “Exclusive Black Rose Friday Set” that includes a full-size Black Rose Skin Infusion Cream (50ml, $195.00) and a full-size Black Rose Cream Mask.

StriVectin is offering 30 percent off sitewide Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Talika will take 20 percent off everything from November 22–26.

Tata Harper Skincare will 20 percent off orders over $100, and gifts with purchases over $250 and $400 from November 23–26.

Verb is offering up to 50 percent off select items, and a free full-size styling cream with the code STYLE at checkout from November 23–26.

W3LL PEOPLE is offering 25 percent off, free shipping, and a free lip gloss with a purchase of $50 or more from November 23–26.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.