The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

With the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards taking place in Los Angeles this week, all of the celebrities were partying in their best evening gowns and suits. At Netflix’s after party, Danai Gurira wore white feathers to accompany her new trophy, and Timothée Chalamet wore a spotted shirt and leather pants. Elsewhere in Los Angeles, Angela Bassett donned a witchy outfit perfect for reprising her Coven role. Meanwhile, outside of the SAG Awards, Busy Philipps wore a gorgeous skirt and pink turtleneck at a dinner in New York City, and Jessica Chastain wore an elegant green gown to an event with Saks Fifth Avenue. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Best Parisian Skirt: Busy Philipps
At the #AerieREAL Role Model dinner at il Buco Alimentari & Vineria in New York City.
Best Award As Accessory: Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o
At the Netflix 2019 SAG Awards after-party at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.
Best Eyelet Lace Trim: Gemma Chan
At the Netflix 2019 SAG Awards after-party at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.
Sleekest Suits: Rami Malek and Timothée Chalamet
At the Netflix 2019 SAG Awards after-party at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.
Most Glamorous Couple: Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers
At the 2nd Annual Learning Lab Ventures Winter Gala at The Beverly Hills Hotel.
Best Modern-Day James Dean: Darren Criss
At the Entertainment Weekly Pre-SAG Party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.
Witchiest Look: Angela Bassett
At the Entertainment Weekly Pre-SAG Party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.
Best Fringed Sleeves: Jessica Chastain
At an intimate dinner with Saks Fifth Avenue to celebrate the opening of L’Avenue at Saks in New York City.
Best Tiny Bag: Natalie Suarez; Best Color-Blocking Look: Dylana Suarez
At a New York City cocktail party to celebrate the UNIQLO spring/summer 2019 collection with Uniqlo and Chanel Iman.