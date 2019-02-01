The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: Getty

With the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards taking place in Los Angeles this week, all of the celebrities were partying in their best evening gowns and suits. At Netflix’s after party, Danai Gurira wore white feathers to accompany her new trophy, and Timothée Chalamet wore a spotted shirt and leather pants. Elsewhere in Los Angeles, Angela Bassett donned a witchy outfit perfect for reprising her Coven role. Meanwhile, outside of the SAG Awards, Busy Philipps wore a gorgeous skirt and pink turtleneck at a dinner in New York City, and Jessica Chastain wore an elegant green gown to an event with Saks Fifth Avenue. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Parisian Skirt: Busy Philipps

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Aerie

At the #AerieREAL Role Model dinner at il Buco Alimentari & Vineria in New York City.

Best Award As Accessory: Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o

Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix

At the Netflix 2019 SAG Awards after-party at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.

Best Eyelet Lace Trim: Gemma Chan

Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix

At the Netflix 2019 SAG Awards after-party at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.

Sleekest Suits: Rami Malek and Timothée Chalamet

Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix

At the Netflix 2019 SAG Awards after-party at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.

Most Glamorous Couple: Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers

Photo: WWD/REX/Shutterstock

At the 2nd Annual Learning Lab Ventures Winter Gala at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

Best Modern-Day James Dean: Darren Criss

Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

At the Entertainment Weekly Pre-SAG Party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Witchiest Look: Angela Bassett

Photo: Paul Archuleta/WireImage/Getty Images

At the Entertainment Weekly Pre-SAG Party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Best Fringed Sleeves: Jessica Chastain

Photo: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

At an intimate dinner with Saks Fifth Avenue to celebrate the opening of L’Avenue at Saks in New York City.

Best Tiny Bag: Natalie Suarez; Best Color-Blocking Look: Dylana Suarez

At a New York City cocktail party to celebrate the UNIQLO spring/summer 2019 collection with Uniqlo and Chanel Iman.