The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: Getty Images, Shutterstock

This week was all about a stylish suit (which, as proven by Blake Lively, is never a bad idea). Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger wore an all-white, leafy one to Berlin Fashion Week, while Regina Hall chose a metallic suit for the premiere of her new television show Black Monday. In New York, Anya Taylor-Joy wore a Dolce & Gabbana gold suit, complete with a purple lipstick. Meanwhile, Kate Moss celebrated her birthday in an all-black outfit in London, and Sonequa Martin-Green and Mary Chieffo put on their best galactic dresses for a New York television premiere. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best White Lace: Nicole Scherzinger

Photo: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

At the Maybelline New York show during the Berlin Fashion Week autumn/winter 2019.

Best Looks from Outer Space: Sonequa Martin-Green and Mary Chieffo

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

At the Star Trek: Discovery season two after-party at New York’s Conrad Hotel.

Best ’80s Sleeves: Sarah Paulson

Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

At the premiere of Glass at New York’s SVA Theatre.

Best Capes: Elizabeth Hurley and Patrick Cox

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for For

At a cocktail party ahead of the ABB FIA Formula E 2019 Marrakesh E-Prix at the Amanjena Resort in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Best Golden Suit: Anya Taylor-Joy

Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images

At an after-party following the New York premiere of Glass.

Best All-Black Look: Kate Moss

Photo: Mark R. Milan /GC Images

At her birthday party at China Tang restaurant in London.

Best Metallic Suit: Regina Hall

Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

At the premiere of the Showtime television series Black Monday in Los Angeles.