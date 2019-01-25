The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: Shutterstock, Getty, BFA

Maybe it was seasonal depression over the week’s snowstorms that pummeled several U.S. cities, or maybe they were mourning the government shutdown (with clothes, not a Cardi B–style rant), but this week many celebs opted for a classic look of head-to-toe black. Salma Hayek and Uma Thurman dazzled in black gowns at a cocktail party in Paris, while Lil’ Kim wore a black-and-white fur jacket to her party in New York City. Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway stunned in a mesmerizing black dress at an after-party for her new movie Serenity. A few celebrities did throw some color into their outfits, including Mindy Kaling and Constance Wu at the Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Poshest Animal Print: Victoria Beckham

Photo: David X Prutting/BFA.com

At the launch of Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection at the Flower Shop in New York City.

Most 2000s Look: Lil’ Kim

Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

At the Lil’ Kim ‘Go Awff’ Surprise Wrap Party at Cutting Edge Studios in New York City.

Best Cape: Gal Gadot

Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

At the premiere of I Am the Night at Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles.

Best Shoulder Ruffle: Mindy Kaling

Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

At the 30th Producers Guild Awards presented by Cadillac in Beverly Hills.

Most Mesmerizing Dress: Anne Hathaway

Photo: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

At the after-party for Serenity at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in New York City.

Best Duo: Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Comedy Central

At Comedy Central’s Broad City season-five premiere party at Stage 48 in New York City.

Most Likely to be an Oscars Trophy: Constance Wu

Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

At the 30th Producers Guild Awards presented by Cadillac in Beverly Hills.

Best Headband: Uma Thurman; Best Tuxedo: Salma Hayek

Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

At the Boucheron Cocktail Party at Place Vendome in Paris.