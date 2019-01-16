Photo: Photo Illustration by Stevie Remsburg; Photos by Getty Images, Illustration by Lauren Tamaki
Hosted by Molly Fischer and created in partnership with Gimlet Media, The Cut on Tuesdays is our weekly podcast diving into all the stuff we can’t stop talking about: politics, people, style, culture, and more. Below, for your bingeing pleasure, we gathered all of our episodes into one place.
From the inadequacy of empowerment, to what it feels like to be powerful (and powerless), and how to change who actually has it, three women we know well weighed in on this subject: Stella Bugbee, the Cut's president and editor-in-chief; Lindsay Peoples Wagner, Teen Vogue's editor-in-chief and a former Cut staffer; and Rebecca Traister, the Cut's writer-at-large.
Episode 2: The Anonymous List That Started an Uproar, 28 Years Before ‘Shitty Media Men’
Decades before the Shitty Media Men spreadsheet (and resulting $1.5 million lawsuit against its creator, Moira Donegan), Brown University was home to a similar list: on a bathroom wall. In this episode we talk about the weaponization of whisper networks.
Episode 3: 'How Did My Former Schoolmate Become a White-Nationalist Internet Personality?'
Back when our senior culture writer Anna Silman knew her, Faith Goldy was an outspoken feminist who was voted school prefect at their private all-girls school. Now, she’s an internet personality for the far right. For this episode Anna returned to Toronto to confront Faith, working to understand the roots of radicalization and the propagation of hateful rhetoric online.
Episode 4: How Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Became a Political Superstar
For our Election Day episode, we talked to women who helped shape Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s successful campaign, examining how the 29-year-old Bronx native represents something new in American politics. Listen to her story through the voices of voters, door-knockers, and the filmmaker behind her viral video.
Episode 5: Ferrante Forever: We Revisit My Brilliant Friend
HBO's adaptation of My Brilliant Friend gave us the perfect excuse to revisit Ferrante Fever, circa 2014–2016. We talked to Ann Goldstein, the translator who’s become a stand-in for the pseudonymous author; Danielle Oteri, who leads tours of Lila and Lenu's Naples; and the writer Dayna Tortorici, whose essay “Those Like Us” is essential for anyone interested in learning more about the author's ideas. For further reading (books that might scratch the same itch as the Neapolitan novels), read our list of recommendations here.
Two meaty conversations about motherhood, in one episode. The first is a How I Got This Baby story, from a woman who split up with her husband when she was six months pregnant with their second child. The second was the first interview in our How I Get It Done spinoff series: Anna Sale, host of the beloved Death, Sex, and Money podcast, caught our attention with her unusual approach to maternity leave.
As an audio companion to the Cut’s Beat Around the Bush series, we talked to experts and lots of ordinary women about their pube-related anxieties, memories, routines, and misadventures. In short, we attempted to answer a question that we all privately think about a lot: What’s going on with pubes these days?
The Good Morning America host told us how she juggles her early morning schedule while making time for the people she loves, along with how she works to be a better boss, and what she wishes she would tell her younger self. Read the full interview here.
"Down the Street From a Mass Shooting" is the other title for this episode. It follows Kate Ranta, who told us the story behind a photo she took in her house, right after she was shot. We interviewed her not long after doctors started sharing photos of the bloody effects of gun violence on Twitter.
The artist who painted Michelle Obama’s stunning official portrait quickly went from being a relatively unknown artist, making ends meet however she could, to becoming famous and in high-demand. Here she talks about the breakthrough moment and everything that came after, including how she's managing a drastically busier schedule.
Episode 11: What Comes Next for the Migrants of the Caravan?
When a caravan of migrants from Central America reached the U.S. border, after weeks of overheated news coverage and scare-mongering tweets from the president, our producer Sarah McVeigh visited the camp and talked to women about what life is like in limbo — when you're caught between countries and separated from your family, with no idea what comes next.
Every week, the Cut's staff writer Maddie Aggeler presents her Over Easy food column, “by a 20-something woman who can barely cook an egg, and just wants to learn how to throw together an elegant three-course meal for her friends.” In this episode Maddie attempted to do just that, with three culinary professionals: Samin Nosrat, Angela Dimayuga, and Carla Lalli Music. They taught her how to roast vegetables and bake a proper dessert.
New Year's Day kickstarts the perfect time of year for apologies. Instead of thinking about everything you’re going to do right in the future, what about everything you did wrong in the past? We asked our listeners what they were sorry for … and they had a lot to say. From making another girl cry in the second grade to critically damaging familial relationships, here's what they wish they could apologize for.