Tom Cruise Was Break-dancing at Victoria Beckham’s Birthday Party

If you are a famous person, I have a recommendation for you. Have you ever considered inviting Tom Cruise to your birthday party? I can hear your protestations now: “He has a weird, intense vibe! He’s going to corner my loved ones and talk about jumping out of airplanes! His personal life kind of freaks me out!” All of that is valid, but I must provide a counterargument: He might start break-dancing, and wouldn’t that be fun to see?

That was the scene at Victoria Beckham’s 50th-birthday party, where Cruise reportedly busted several moves on the dance floor. The Daily Mail reported that Cruise, wearing full black tie, “stunned many when he demonstrated a series of break-dancing moves, culminating in the splits.” One source told the British tabloid, “People were absolutely dumbfounded.”

As they should’ve been! Cruise is 61 years old, after all. He makes a big deal out of doing all his own stunts still, but break-dancing is different. Where did he learn to do that? Ethan Hunt has never had to windmill his way through a sea of bad guys at a Berlin club.

It seems that Posh Spice’s birthday party was the place to be this weekend. In addition to Cruise showing off his moves, there was a Spice Girls reunion! This was the first time all five women have been seen together since 2012, and they didn’t disappoint. David Beckham shared a video of the girl group doing the choreo for “Stop.” The soccer star must have been too busy picking his jaw up off the floor when Cruise was break-dancing to get a video of that.