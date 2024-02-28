Tommy Hilfiger Hates Your Baggy Jeans

Photo: GC Images

It’s another day in the USA, so naturally a white man is telling women what to do with their bodies. On Tuesday, that man happened to be Tommy Hilfiger, who reportedly told “Page Six” at a Palm Beach luncheon that he hates when women wear baggy jeans.

“I think they look terrible on women,” Hilfiger said. “I want to see something form-fitting on a woman’s frame. It should be more fit and feminine or a little bit tighter in the hips.”

Okay, Tommy. According to the outlet, Hilfiger was on hand at the Old Bags luncheon in Florida (I do not make this stuff up) to celebrate his wife, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, who was being honored for something vaguely related to fashion and philanthropy. Kimberly Guilfoyle and Ramona Singer were also in attendance. The keynote speaker was Martha Stewart.

Anyways, back to the jeans. Given Hilfiger is currently selling a $230 pair of women’s baggy jeans on his site — and that multiple generations of women actually enjoy not having their buttocks suction-cupped into a pair of skinny jeans — it’s a little hard for me to take him seriously. Sorry, Tommy, but I’m keeping my baggy jeans … unfeminine loose hips and all.