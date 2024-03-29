Travis Kelce’s Golf Swing Unrattled by Taylor Swift’s Music

Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images for The Match

Travis Kelce continues to rise in the ranks of America’s top boyfriends. He’s approaching levels previously only reached by Ryan Gosling using the Barbie press tour to promote Eva Mendes’s sponge collection. The NFL star outdid himself recently, using Taylor Swift’s music to power himself up on the golf course.

In an Instagram Story shared by Kelce’s friend and former NBA player Chandler Parsons, the tight end seems unfazed by “Bad Blood” blasting in the background as he took a swing. In fact, he welcomes it (let’s not forget that these two met because he went to the Eras Tour as a fan).

📹| Travis Kelce listening to bad blood while golfing 🫶



“no, this backfired!”

“oh he likes it”



Travis' friends thought Taylor's music would distract him but it had the opposite effect 😂😂 OMG i love this guy sm#TravisKelce #TaylorSwift #TAYVIS pic.twitter.com/KUeYzbBZy1 — The Eras (@toki_nick81505) March 29, 2024

“Oh no, this backfired,” someone on the course with Kelce says in the video. “Oh, he likes it.” Never underestimate the powers of a girlfriend guy!

In the video, Kelce does a little dance for the camera, using his golf club as a guitar and singing along to the 1989 track. This does make me wonder what Kelce’s favorite Swift songs are. Does he gravitate more toward the chart-toppers like “Bad Blood”? Or is that just the song his friends know, and in his own time, he’s more of a “New Romantics” kind of guy? If he really wants to earn his spot among this country’s favorite boyfriends, he’ll come out in support of “The Other Side of the Door.”

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.