Is Travis Kelce Smarter Than a Fifth-Grader?

America’s favorite himbo is really leaning into that title. Travis Kelce may be in talks to host Amazon Prime’s reboot of Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?, according to a report from Variety. We’ve known for a while that Kelce wants to branch out into entertainment, and this could be his first step. I was kind of hoping for an action-comedy where he and Glen Powell play spies or something, but this will do for now.

In case you are unfamiliar with the original 2007 game show, the concept is simple. One adult competes against children answering elementary-school-level questions, winning money for each correct answer. An example from the “First Grade English” category might be: What is the two-letter abbreviation for the word doctor? (It’s Dr.) Confusingly, according to Variety, in the proposed reboot, celebrity guests would be taking the place of the children. So, I guess you would be competing against Nick Lachey to see which one of you knows what the square root of 9 is.

Despite the changes, you can see how Kelce might slide perfectly into the host role on this show. He’s Über-charismatic and, not to be rude, but I’ll believe him when he has to empathize with a contestant who can’t spell squirrel. Previous iterations of the show have been hosted by comedian Jeff Foxworthy and John Cena, and Kelce is kind of like what you’d get if you found the exact middle point between those two guys.

The only lingering question, according to Variety, is how much Kelce can commit to the show while still playing football. Do these people know that Kelce’s girlfriend is Taylor Swift? Kelce has access to the world’s premiere private jet, a plane that has twice this year flown from Asia to California just so Swift didn’t miss something fun. I think they’ll figure out how to make it work.

