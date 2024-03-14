Travis Kelce Attended the ’N Sync Reunion

Photo: Getty Images

Where in the world is Taylor Swift’s boyfriend? Well, for once, Travis Kelce’s not touching turf at the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium. He’s done hand-feeding kangaroos in Sydney. And he’s certainly not “relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time,” as an anonymous source told Us Weekly on Thursday (case in point: he and Swift were reportedly at Gucci’s Oscars afterparty Sunday night with Austin Butler and Leonardo DiCaprio). Fine, I’ll tell you! On Wednesday night, the excessive jetsetter was reportedly spotted at none other than a surprise ’N Sync reunion performance. This I Promise You!

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kelce flew solo to attend Justin Timberlake’s tour stop at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, which conveniently doubled as an opportunity for the “Bye, Bye, Bye” boys to get the band back together. Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and the Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean were also apparently onhand as Timberlake brought out Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick to perform their new song, “Paradise.” To the delight of JT’s concertgoers, the crew also whipped out a couple of oldies including “It’s Gonna Be Me.” As far as we know, Swift was not in the building, so it may have just been a boys’ night for Kelce. ET reports, however, that the tight end was photographed returning to Taylor’s Beverly Hills abode after the show.

It’s possible Kelce is just a really big ’N Sync fan, millennial that he is. But it’s more likely that the 34-year-old was at Wednesday’s show to support Timberlake, who Kelce has played golf with at a couple of celebrity tournaments (during one such day, the footballer knocked Timberlake over). In January, Kelce called JT the “most famous” person in his phone, and Timberlake told Jimmy Fallon on an episode of The Tonight Show later that month that they “text.” “I don’t want to bother him,” Timberlake laughed at the time. “He’s busy right now. He’s in the zone.” Whether the singer meant in the end zone or in Swift’s zone is anyone’s guess. Anyway! Congrats to this budding bromance.

