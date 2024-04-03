Travis Kelce Is ‘Oozing Life’ Right Now

Photo: Jason Hanna/Getty Images

It’s a good time to be Travis Kelce, according to Travis Kelce. As part of the promo for his Kansas City music festival, Kelce Jam, the NFL star went on the record with People about how awesome his life is at the moment.

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. I’m a guy that some people say is glass half full, half empty, and my glass is all the way full,” Kelce told the tabloid. “It’s all the way full.” Imagine being so full of love and light that idioms about optimism don’t even make sense to you anymore. Kelce continued, telling People, “I’m oozing life right now.”

Kelce has a lot of reasons to be oozing life at the moment. He just went on vacation with Taylor Swift, he’s been having fun golfing with his friends, and according to a report in Us Weekly, he might be going to Coachella in a couple weeks. A source told the tabloid that the couple wants to see Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers, two of Swift’s good friends. Maybe this means we’ll get a video of Kelce swaying along to “A&W” while wearing a boho-chic outfit. A girl can dream!

In addition to his big festival plans, it seems that Kelce’s entertainment career is shaping up nicely. According to Us Weekly, preproduction is under way on the Kelce-helmed reboot of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? It’s called Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? now and will reportedly start taping in the summer. Kelce seems stoked.

“I like to have just exciting things going on,” the tight end told People. “And sure enough, I’m out here in the entertainment world trying to dabble into that before I get back locked in on football and knowing that that’s going to be my focus until I’m done playing … But to dabble around in the entertainment space is something that I’m really interested in.”

Spoken like a guy who’s truly oozing life right now. Rock on, brother.

