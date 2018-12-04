13 Trench Coats for Unpredictable Spring Weather

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual — here to make your weekdays easier.

Last spring, at Seoul Fashion Week, I developed an unhealthy obsession with trench coats. They looked extremely stylish on every woman who crossed my path, whether styled with sneakers, influencer heels, or baseball caps. I still regret not buying my dream trench while I was in Korea, but it’s okay — there are plenty of good options that don’t require a plane ticket.

Whether you’re looking for a classic trench from everyone’s favorite brand Everlane or an avant-garde take by indie Scandinavian label Dagmarr, now’s the best time to shop for a new spring jacket. Scroll ahead for our favorites.

The Expensive-Looking Bargain

H&M Long trenchoat
$70, H&M

The slight sheen to the fabric gives it a slick, futuristic feel without veering into Matrix territory.

If You Love Bold Color

Farrow Mar Coat
$88, Need Supply
$88 (was $110, now 20% off)

Cobalt blue is eye-catching and won’t clash with your wardrobe.

If You Love Bold Color (But Work in a Conservative Environment)

& Other Stories Double Breasted Trench Coat
$145, & Other Stories

Not as shockingly bright, but still a break from all of those neutrals.

If You Like Scandinavian Style

Farrow Greta Trench
$98, Need Supply

This is the sort of trench you might see on someone like Scandinavian street-style star Pernille Teisbaek.

If You Don’t Like Khaki

Mango Classic Belted Trench
$120, Spring

Navy is just as sophisticated.

The Best Affordable Classic Trench

Lark & Ro Women’s Classic Maxi Trench Coat
$129, Amazon

Reviewers love this one for its high-quality fabric, sleek look, and handy detachable hood.

Because You Love Everlane

Everlane The Drape Trench Coat
$138, Everlane

Of course they do a trench coat that’s well-priced, stylish, and easy to wear.

The One That Pulls Double Duty

COS Belted Trench
$225, Spring

Button it up and cinch it to make it a dress or keep it loose as a coat.

If You’re About Robe Life

Mango flowy lapel trench
$230, Mango

This flowy coat has all the comforts of a silk robe but is polished enough to wear to the office.

Because You Have an Eye for Detail

J.Crew 2011 Icon trench
$228, J.Crew

Doesn’t the red lipstick look striking against the navy collar?

If You Love Awkward Pants

Jess Kamm The Trench in Salt
$575, Need Supply

The designer responsible for the high-waisted trousers everyone loved last summer is the mastermind behind this crisp white trench.

For the Arty Woman

Dagmar Cadyna Trench Coat
$655, Orchard Mile

The billowy asymmetric hem makes for dramatic entrances and exits.

If You’re Looking to Invest

Burberry Kensington Long Heritage Trench Coat Color:
$1,895, Saks Fifth Avenue

You can’t go wrong with the brand that’s best known for their classic trench coats.

