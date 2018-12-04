13 Trench Coats for Unpredictable Spring Weather

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual — here to make your weekdays easier.

Last spring, at Seoul Fashion Week, I developed an unhealthy obsession with trench coats. They looked extremely stylish on every woman who crossed my path, whether styled with sneakers, influencer heels, or baseball caps. I still regret not buying my dream trench while I was in Korea, but it’s okay — there are plenty of good options that don’t require a plane ticket.

Whether you’re looking for a classic trench from everyone’s favorite brand Everlane or an avant-garde take by indie Scandinavian label Dagmarr, now’s the best time to shop for a new spring jacket. Scroll ahead for our favorites.

The Expensive-Looking Bargain

If You Love Bold Color

$88, Need Supply Farrow Mar Coat $88 (was $110, now 20% off) Cobalt blue is eye-catching and won’t clash with your wardrobe. $88 at Need Supply Buy

If You Love Bold Color (But Work in a Conservative Environment)

$145, & Other Stories & Other Stories Double Breasted Trench Coat Not as shockingly bright, but still a break from all of those neutrals. $145 at & Other Stories Buy

If You Like Scandinavian Style

If You Don’t Like Khaki

The Best Affordable Classic Trench

$129, Amazon Lark & Ro Women’s Classic Maxi Trench Coat Reviewers love this one for its high-quality fabric, sleek look, and handy detachable hood. $129 at Amazon Buy

Because You Love Everlane

$138, Everlane Everlane The Drape Trench Coat Of course they do a trench coat that’s well-priced, stylish, and easy to wear. $138 at Everlane Buy

The One That Pulls Double Duty

$225, Spring COS Belted Trench Button it up and cinch it to make it a dress or keep it loose as a coat. $225 at Spring Buy

If You’re About Robe Life

$230, Mango Mango flowy lapel trench This flowy coat has all the comforts of a silk robe but is polished enough to wear to the office. $230 at Mango Buy

Because You Have an Eye for Detail

$228, J.Crew J.Crew 2011 Icon trench Doesn’t the red lipstick look striking against the navy collar? $228 at J.Crew Buy

If You Love Awkward Pants

$575, Need Supply Jess Kamm The Trench in Salt The designer responsible for the high-waisted trousers everyone loved last summer is the mastermind behind this crisp white trench. $575 at Need Supply Buy

For the Arty Woman

$655, Orchard Mile Dagmar Cadyna Trench Coat The billowy asymmetric hem makes for dramatic entrances and exits. $655 at Orchard Mile Buy

If You’re Looking to Invest

$1,895, Saks Fifth Avenue Burberry Kensington Long Heritage Trench Coat Color: You can’t go wrong with the brand that’s best known for their classic trench coats. $1,895 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.﻿