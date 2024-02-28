Humpbacks Caught Humping

Photo: lisabskelton/Getty Images

As we gear up for the approaching spring, it’s only fair that we take a moment to honor the birds and the bees in their natural habitat. It’s the perfect time to tackle those hard conversations about sex and rebirth and also literal birth. Lucky for us, we’ve got two Hawaiian humpback whales who are eager to facilitate those conversations by humping all over the Pacific. Oh, and did I mention they’re gay? Blessed day!

According to a report in the Guardian Wednesday, scientists have confirmed that not only have they captured the first sighting of humpback sex, but that both whales were male. The underwater rendition of “My Humps” took place in January 2022, when two photographers stumbled upon two whale boys copulating off the coast of Maui. A study detailing the encounter, titled “An observation of sexual behavior between two male humpback whales,” was published Tuesday.

“This discovery challenges our preconceived notions about humpback whale behavior,” said Stephanie Stack, a whale researcher at the Pacific Whale Foundation and lead author of the study. “While we have long recognized the complex social structures of these incredible creatures, witnessing the copulation of two male whales for the first time is a unique and remarkable event.”

Per the report, sightings of humpback penises have been rare (I wish I could say the same of the human species), but the photographers were able to get a glimpse of the whales’ members while bearing witness to their pleasure party. What exhibitionists! Although they were a little too early for New York pride, I’m just grateful to know that, at any given moment, a horde of gay whales could be having rowdy sex just beneath the ocean’s surface. That’s hot.

