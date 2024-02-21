Photo: Swan Gallet/Penske Media via Getty Images

Tyler the Creator undoubtedly has a uniform: colorful preppy knits, fur hats, and loafers. Soon, you, too, can dress like the artist (or at least cosplay as a schoolboy Elmer Fudd). Today, it was announced that he will create a capsule collection with Louis Vuitton, launching on March 21.

He was invited to design the collection by his pal Pharrell Williams, who took over as creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear in 2023. While the duo has never designed clothes together, they’ve worked on multiple musical projects, including Tyler’s song “IFHY” in 2013 and Williams’s “Cash in Cash Out” in 2022. And this is not the rapper’s first time working with Louis Vuitton: He scored the men’s fall 2022 fashion show and rode a bike down the runway toward the show’s end.

Tyler already has two fashion brands: Golf Wang, which mostly sells tees and baseball caps, and Le Fleur, a more design-forward label that features colorful prints and graphic knits. And there is little doubt his hard-luggage obsession will have an influence on this latest collection. (We can’t wait to see his take on the Vuitton trunk.)

So, what can we expect from the collection? “Hand-drawn monograms, wavy soles, waffle and butter sandals, dogs, pastel colors, all that,” wrote Tyler in his Instagram announcement. “I wanted to mix my style and Louis Vuitton codes together in a way that felt slightly whimsical but could still be worn to the gas station on a Tuesday.” Along with the clothing and luggage, the collection features a number of home goods, including Tyler’s self-proclaimed “favorite thing he’s ever made,” a squiggly wood chess set. I, for one, will be learning the game for the chance of that set gracing my living room.