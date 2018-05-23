26 Unique Father’s Day Gift Ideas

What’s harder than Mother’s Day shopping? Father’s Day shopping. This year, the holiday is June 18, just under a month away, and we’ve got you covered if you want to go a bit more creative than golf balls and a bottle of Chianti this year. Whether you’re shopping for a friend who’s a new dad, your husband, or your actual father, the best unique Father’s Day gifts are waiting below.

For the Dad Who Loves His Suits

Away Garment Bag
$195, Away

Away luggage is trendy but also super functional. This garment bag is perfect for the dad who travels a bunch and really cares about his blazers.

$195 at Away
For the Dad Who Has Lots of Stuff

Rains Weekend Bag
$95, Rains

Whether he’s heading off on a weekend getaway or just taking his workout clothes to and from work, this weekend bag is perfect.

$95 at Rains
For the Trendy Dad

The Rail Poplin Shirt
$30, Nordstrom

He’ll look like he’s up to date with Queer Eye.

$30 at Nordstrom
For the Dad Who Knows About Hops

Beer Glasses (Set of Four)
$46, Pottery Barn

If dinner with your dad often turns into an impromptu beer tasting, get him this set of beer glasses. There’s one for every brew.

$46 at Pottery Barn
For the Dad With Discerning Style

Dress Shirt
$88, Bonobos

Match his muted style with this polka-dotted dress shirt.

$88 at Bonobos
For the Dad Who Needs a New Watch

Armani Watch
$195, Macy’s

It’s won’t break the bank, but it’s still a stylish upgrade from a Timex.

$195 at Macy's
For the Beachy Dad

Linen Shirt
$88, Brooks Brothers

If he plans on spending the summer near the shore (or just blasting Jimmy Buffett), odds are he needs a new linen top.

$88 at Brooks Brothers
For the Bookworm Dad

Beside Caddy
$20, Amazon

If your dad loves nothing more than spending a lazy Sunday doing the crossword or reading a book, this caddy ensures he’ll never have to leave the bed.

$20 at Amazon
$20 at Amazon
For the Dad Who Grills

Kabob Grilling (Set of Four)
$19, Amazon

Even if you don’t have a grill-master dad, you probably know a grill-master dad. Stack these with veggies and you have kabob-ready food.

$19 at Amazon
$19 at Amazon
For the Dad Who Has Everything

Leather Wallet
$195, Shinola

You can’t go wrong with a new wallet.

$195 at Shinola
For the Hypebeast Dad

Adidas Slides
$35, Nordstrom

If you can’t bring yourself to buy your dad Supreme, try some Adidas slides instead.

$35 at Nordstrom
For the Dad Who Travels

Bose Headphones
$229, Nordstrom

If he’s spending lots of hours on a plane, make sure he’s comfortable.

$229 at Nordstrom
For the Hip Dad

Herschel Supply Co. Backpack
$80, Nordstrom

Whether he’s actually young or just acts that way, get him a functional millennial statement piece in the form of a heather-grey backpack.

$80 at Nordstrom
For the Zen Dad

Gaiam Yoga Mat
$30, Amazon

It’s the perfect starter gift for the dad who is just getting into this whole yoga craze.

$30 at Amazon
$30 at Amazon
For the Cool Dad

Levi’s Jacket
$59, Nordstrom

A denim jacket in a dark wash will add a rebellious edge to his wardrobe.

$59 at Nordstrom
For the Outdoorsy Dad

Wise Owl Hammock
$35, Amazon

Turns out, relaxation only costs $35.

$35 at Amazon
$35 at Amazon
For the Foodie Dad

Hot Sauce Subscription (Monthly)
$120, Food52

Sure, foodie dads tend to have everything, but they probably don’t have a hot-sauce-of-the-month subscription.

$120 at Food52
For the Dad Without Slippers

Ugg Loafers
$175, Nordstrom

They’re Ugg, so you know they’re gonna be comfy.

$175 at Nordstrom
For the Audiophile Dad

Crosley Turntable & Speakers
$169, Nordstrom

He can listen to his records from college in style.

$169 at Nordstrom
For the Dad Who Loves Whiskey

Orrefors Decanter Set
$100, Nordstrom

A stylish drink deserves an equally chic vessel.

$100 at Nordstrom
For the New Dad

Man vs. Baby Book
$12, Amazon

There are so many mom-and-baby books out there; get one for Dad too.

$12 at Amazon
$12 at Amazon
For the Ethical Dad

T-Shirt
$22, Everlane

If your dad cares about quality goods (and being frugal) this is the perfect gift.

$22 at Everlane
For the Dad Who Is Getting Into Skin Care

Aesop Grooming Kit
$150, Mr. Porter

This kit from the popular Australian skin-care label includes a cleanser, moisturizer, shaving serum, face spray, and lip cream.

$150 at Mr. Porter
For the Dad Who Walks Everywhere

Cole Haan Sneakers
$78, Nordstrom

Blush-colored sneakers are all the range and look as smart with dress pants as they do with jeans.

$78 at Nordstrom
For the Dad Who Is Always Cold

J.Crew Jacket
$180, Mr. Porter

This lightweight cotton-and-nylon J.Crew jacket is perfect for those summer nights that are just a little chilly.

$180 at Mr. Porter
For the Dad Who Loves Dad Shoes

New Balance Sneakers
$165, Nordstrom

Because summer 2018 might be the only time you’ll ever be able to buy your shopping-averse dad something he likes that’s actually trendy.

$165 at Nordstrom
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

26 Unique Father’s Day Gift Ideas