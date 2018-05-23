26 Unique Father’s Day Gift Ideas

What’s harder than Mother’s Day shopping? Father’s Day shopping. This year, the holiday is June 18, just under a month away, and we’ve got you covered if you want to go a bit more creative than golf balls and a bottle of Chianti this year. Whether you’re shopping for a friend who’s a new dad, your husband, or your actual father, the best unique Father’s Day gifts are waiting below.
For the Dad Who Loves His Suits
Away luggage is trendy but also super functional. This garment bag is perfect for the dad who travels a bunch and really cares about his blazers.
For the Dad Who Has Lots of Stuff
Whether he’s heading off on a weekend getaway or just taking his workout clothes to and from work, this weekend bag is perfect.
For the Trendy Dad
He’ll look like he’s up to date with Queer Eye.
For the Dad Who Knows About Hops
If dinner with your dad often turns into an impromptu beer tasting, get him this set of beer glasses. There’s one for every brew.
For the Dad With Discerning Style
Match his muted style with this polka-dotted dress shirt.
For the Dad Who Needs a New Watch
It’s won’t break the bank, but it’s still a stylish upgrade from a Timex.
For the Beachy Dad
If he plans on spending the summer near the shore (or just blasting Jimmy Buffett), odds are he needs a new linen top.
For the Bookworm Dad
If your dad loves nothing more than spending a lazy Sunday doing the crossword or reading a book, this caddy ensures he’ll never have to leave the bed.
For the Dad Who Grills
Even if you don’t have a grill-master dad, you probably know a grill-master dad. Stack these with veggies and you have kabob-ready food.
For the Dad Who Has Everything
You can’t go wrong with a new wallet.
For the Hypebeast Dad
If you can’t bring yourself to buy your dad Supreme, try some Adidas slides instead.
For the Dad Who Travels
If he’s spending lots of hours on a plane, make sure he’s comfortable.
For the Hip Dad
Whether he’s actually young or just acts that way, get him a functional millennial statement piece in the form of a heather-grey backpack.
For the Zen Dad
It’s the perfect starter gift for the dad who is just getting into this whole yoga craze.
For the Cool Dad
A denim jacket in a dark wash will add a rebellious edge to his wardrobe.
For the Outdoorsy Dad
Turns out, relaxation only costs $35.
For the Foodie Dad
Sure, foodie dads tend to have everything, but they probably don’t have a hot-sauce-of-the-month subscription.
For the Dad Without Slippers
They’re Ugg, so you know they’re gonna be comfy.
For the Audiophile Dad
He can listen to his records from college in style.
For the Dad Who Loves Whiskey
A stylish drink deserves an equally chic vessel.
For the New Dad
There are so many mom-and-baby books out there; get one for Dad too.
For the Ethical Dad
If your dad cares about quality goods (and being frugal) this is the perfect gift.
For the Dad Who Is Getting Into Skin Care
This kit from the popular Australian skin-care label includes a cleanser, moisturizer, shaving serum, face spray, and lip cream.
For the Dad Who Walks Everywhere
Blush-colored sneakers are all the range and look as smart with dress pants as they do with jeans.
For the Dad Who Is Always Cold
This lightweight cotton-and-nylon J.Crew jacket is perfect for those summer nights that are just a little chilly.
For the Dad Who Loves Dad Shoes
Because summer 2018 might be the only time you’ll ever be able to buy your shopping-averse dad something he likes that’s actually trendy.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.