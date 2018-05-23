26 Unique Father’s Day Gift Ideas

What’s harder than Mother’s Day shopping? Father’s Day shopping. This year, the holiday is June 18, just under a month away, and we’ve got you covered if you want to go a bit more creative than golf balls and a bottle of Chianti this year. Whether you’re shopping for a friend who’s a new dad, your husband, or your actual father, the best unique Father’s Day gifts are waiting below.

For the Dad Who Loves His Suits

$195, Away Away Garment Bag Away luggage is trendy but also super functional. This garment bag is perfect for the dad who travels a bunch and really cares about his blazers. $195 at Away Buy

For the Dad Who Has Lots of Stuff

$95, Rains Rains Weekend Bag Whether he’s heading off on a weekend getaway or just taking his workout clothes to and from work, this weekend bag is perfect. $95 at Rains Buy

For the Trendy Dad

For the Dad Who Knows About Hops

$46, Pottery Barn Beer Glasses (Set of Four) If dinner with your dad often turns into an impromptu beer tasting, get him this set of beer glasses. There’s one for every brew. $46 at Pottery Barn Buy

For the Dad With Discerning Style

$88, Bonobos Dress Shirt Match his muted style with this polka-dotted dress shirt. $88 at Bonobos Buy

For the Dad Who Needs a New Watch

$195, Macy’s Armani Watch It’s won’t break the bank, but it’s still a stylish upgrade from a Timex. $195 at Macy’s Buy

For the Beachy Dad

$88, Brooks Brothers Linen Shirt If he plans on spending the summer near the shore (or just blasting Jimmy Buffett), odds are he needs a new linen top. $88 at Brooks Brothers Buy

For the Bookworm Dad

$20, Amazon Beside Caddy If your dad loves nothing more than spending a lazy Sunday doing the crossword or reading a book, this caddy ensures he’ll never have to leave the bed. $20 at Amazon Buy $20 at Amazon Buy

For the Dad Who Grills

For the Dad Who Has Everything

For the Hypebeast Dad

$35, Nordstrom Adidas Slides If you can’t bring yourself to buy your dad Supreme, try some Adidas slides instead. $35 at Nordstrom Buy

For the Dad Who Travels

$229, Nordstrom Bose Headphones If he’s spending lots of hours on a plane, make sure he’s comfortable. $229 at Nordstrom Buy

For the Hip Dad

$80, Nordstrom Herschel Supply Co. Backpack Whether he’s actually young or just acts that way, get him a functional millennial statement piece in the form of a heather-grey backpack. $80 at Nordstrom Buy

For the Zen Dad

For the Cool Dad

$59, Nordstrom Levi’s Jacket A denim jacket in a dark wash will add a rebellious edge to his wardrobe. $59 at Nordstrom Buy

For the Outdoorsy Dad

For the Foodie Dad

$120, Food52 Hot Sauce Subscription (Monthly) Sure, foodie dads tend to have everything, but they probably don’t have a hot-sauce-of-the-month subscription. $120 at Food52 Buy

For the Dad Without Slippers

For the Audiophile Dad

$169, Nordstrom Crosley Turntable & Speakers He can listen to his records from college in style. $169 at Nordstrom Buy

For the Dad Who Loves Whiskey

$100, Nordstrom Orrefors Decanter Set A stylish drink deserves an equally chic vessel. $100 at Nordstrom Buy

For the New Dad

For the Ethical Dad

$22, Everlane T-Shirt If your dad cares about quality goods (and being frugal) this is the perfect gift. $22 at Everlane Buy

For the Dad Who Is Getting Into Skin Care

$150, Mr. Porter Aesop Grooming Kit This kit from the popular Australian skin-care label includes a cleanser, moisturizer, shaving serum, face spray, and lip cream. $150 at Mr. Porter Buy

For the Dad Who Walks Everywhere

$78, Nordstrom Cole Haan Sneakers Blush-colored sneakers are all the range and look as smart with dress pants as they do with jeans. $78 at Nordstrom Buy

For the Dad Who Is Always Cold

$180, Mr. Porter J.Crew Jacket This lightweight cotton-and-nylon J.Crew jacket is perfect for those summer nights that are just a little chilly. $180 at Mr. Porter Buy

For the Dad Who Loves Dad Shoes

$165, Nordstrom New Balance Sneakers Because summer 2018 might be the only time you’ll ever be able to buy your shopping-averse dad something he likes that’s actually trendy. $165 at Nordstrom Buy

