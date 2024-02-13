Usher Got Married After the Super Bowl

Photo: Getty Images for The House of Cr

After announcing a tour, dropping an album, and starring in a Skims campaign, you’d think headlining the Super Bowl halftime show would have been the culmination of Usher’s week. Apparently not. People reports that on Sunday night, soon after the Super Bowl LVIII, the singer married his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, at Vegas Weddings’ Terrace Gazebo.

“We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family,” a representative for Usher told People. “They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes.” According to their marriage certificate, Usher’s mom, Jonetta Patton, was the couple’s witness.

After tying the knot, the couple headed to Usher’s Coming Home album-release party where Goicoechea wore an all-white pantsuit while Usher rocked a white floor-length fur coat over a black tuxedo — and a gold band on his left ring finger. Though they appear to have known each other since at least 2016 (when Goicoechea shared a photo of them together), Goicoechea and Usher only sparked dating rumors in 2019, when they were photographed together at a birthday party. The couple share two children. Usher also shares two children with Tameka Foster, whom he was married to from 2007 to 2009.

In November, Usher told People that Goicoechea was his “best friend,”saying, “I’m very happy, very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner. She’s my best friend and I love her.” Congrats to the newlyweds!

