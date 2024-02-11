No One Did More In Vegas Than Usher

Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Super Bowl LVIII Halftime star Usher has everyone saying “Yeah” and then some after his Sunday night performance. Though, to be fair, that man could’ve danced his body rolls and pelvic thrusts all over the field without singing a word, and I would still call it a success.

As suspected, the Confessions singer, outfitted in Dolce & Gabbana, put on one hell of a Vegas-worthy spectacle, complete with a marching band, Vegas show girls, dancers on rollerblades, and people flying in the air. A list of accomplishments, in no particular order: Usher took his shirt off. Usher danced in rollerblades. Usher performed footwork so good the only reaction is to giggle. Usher even made time to dedicate the show to his “mama.”

usher, lil jon, and ludacris being together again literally felt like the avengers assembling for the first time in a decade pic.twitter.com/plzVd4gz2U — rocky (@WAYSTIAR) February 12, 2024

The show was packed with the usual pyrotechnics and stacked starpower, with a special appearance from Alicia Keys for a joint serenade of “My Boo.” On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Confessions, the Grammy winner opened with “Caught Up,” followed by a medley of “Love in This Club,” “Let It Burn,” “OMG,” and more of the hits that filled early aughts clubs. He was also joined by H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon, and Ludacris.

usher my GOAT, but i cant stop laughing at my man pulling this move out at the super bowl pic.twitter.com/jgPgHmt7k2 — holmes (@charlesxholmes) February 12, 2024

On top of an action-packed performance, People reports that Usher obtained a marriage license with longtime girlfriend Jennifer “Jenn” Goicoechea in Clark County on Thursday. Well, that’s certainly one way to pregame the Super Bowl. The couple were first linked in 2019, and welcomed daughter Sovereign Bo in 2020 and son Sire Castrello in 2021.

At the end of last year, Usher wrapped up his Las Vegas residency — a 100-show run popular amongst horny women — but has hardly slowed down since. Last week, he did us all a solid by teaming up with Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims to model underwear. He’s also been busy promoting the release of his ninth studio album, Coming Home, which dropped on Friday, just two days before the Super Bowl.

Congrats to Usher (and his reported soon-to-be wife). In the meantime, someone give that man’s assistant a raise.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.