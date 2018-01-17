What to Give the Woman You Love This Valentine’s Day

What do you get the woman who has everything? Or at least the woman who has the gift you just got her in December? From the It-girl candle taking over Instagram to a present that will feel personalized with little to no effort, we’ve rounded up 15 great Valentine’s gifts under $50.
$10 and Under
People love getting personalized gifts, and this one couldn’t be easier.
If you’re a “words” couple rather than a “stuff” couple.
If last year you bought a choker, try this link necklace set instead.
These sheer socks are perfect for a fashion girl who loves a bit of whimsy.
$20 and Under
These are less whimsical — but only slightly.
These bookends look a lot more high-end than they are. And they’re useful, too!
$30 and Under
For the person whose New Year’s Resolution was to get into planting.
Get these if you’re planning on cozying up together for V-day. It’s still cold outside, after all.
It’s sexy but not cheesy.
$40 and Under
Everyone knows a woman who changes her phone case like she changes her socks. Help her stand out from the crowd with this rubber case.
Diptyque’s signature scent feels capital-S Special.
If there’s ever a good time to purchase something in millennial pink, it’s Valentine’s Day.
A stylish bauble that’s perfect for date-night.
$50 and Under
For the woman on the go who has a lot of stuff to take with her.
A birthstone necklace is classic, won’t go out of style, and shows that you care (enough to know her birthday).
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.