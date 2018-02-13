The Procrastinator’s Guide to Valentine’s Day Gifts

Photo: Courtesy of New Line Cinema

Valentine’s Day is tomorrow. And if you read that sentence and thought “Oh crap, Valentine’s Day is tomorrow?” then you’ve come to the right place. Read on for the Cut’s recommendations for the best affordable gifts, the best splurge-y gifts, and — in case things get steamy — the best lingerie.

If You’re Shopping for a Woman and You’re Working With a Budget

Marc Jacobs Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon The Cut’s editors have rounded up 38 gifts that cost $50 and under — because Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to destroy your budget. Click through for cute socks, fancy candles, and a Himalayan salt lamp shaped like a heart. $26 at Sephora

If You’re Shopping for a Man and You Can’t Spend a Bundle

If You Want a Unique (But Still Affordable) Present

If You Want to Splash Out

Miu Miu Floral-Embellished Satin Mule Pump Is your motto this Valentine’s Day “Go big or go home?” Then you might appreciate this list of 20 very luxe gifts, like a Moncler jacket or the Loewe bag that all the street-style stars love. $790 at Bergdorf Goodman

If You’re Planning to Spend the Night In

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.