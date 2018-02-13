The Procrastinator’s Guide to Valentine’s Day Gifts

Valentine’s Day is tomorrow. And if you read that sentence and thought “Oh crap, Valentine’s Day is tomorrow?” then you’ve come to the right place. Read on for the Cut’s recommendations for the best affordable gifts, the best splurge-y gifts, and — in case things get steamy — the best lingerie.

If You’re Shopping for a Woman and You’re Working With a Budget

Marc Jacobs Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon
The Cut’s editors have rounded up 38 gifts that cost $50 and under — because Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to destroy your budget. Click through for cute socks, fancy candles, and a Himalayan salt lamp shaped like a heart.

$26 at Sephora

If You’re Shopping for a Man and You Can’t Spend a Bundle

The Rail Bondi Slide Sandal
We’ve also pulled together 36 Valentine’s Day gifts for the guy in your life, also priced at $50 and under.

$30 at Nordsrom

If You Want a Unique (But Still Affordable) Present

Color-Swatch Painting
Etsy has thousands of one-of-a-kind gifts, and plenty of them are customizable. Here’s a guide to 19 of them that your Valentine will appreciate, all under $200.

$33 at Etsy

If You Want to Splash Out

Miu Miu Floral-Embellished Satin Mule Pump
Is your motto this Valentine’s Day “Go big or go home?” Then you might appreciate this list of 20 very luxe gifts, like a Moncler jacket or the Loewe bag that all the street-style stars love.

$790 at Bergdorf Goodman

If You’re Planning to Spend the Night In

Fleur Du Mal Stretch-silk satin soft-cup triangle bra
Obviously, you don’t need Valentine’s Day as an excuse to buy lingerie. But if you feel so inspired, we’ve got the best lingerie under $30, the best lingerie for curvy women, the best jaw-droppingly sexy lingerie, and the best no-frills cool-girl underthings for women who hate lingerie.

$100 at Net-a-Porter

