What to Buy a Man You Love This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day has a terrible habit of sneaking up on people. Your nerves and bank account have barely had a chance to recover from the holidays, and then boom — you’ve got to buy another present? And it needs to be thoughtful and personal and sweet? Jeez. This year, though, you can breathe a little easier, because we’ve made things as simple as possible. Below, you’ll find our foolproof list of can’t-miss gifts for every taste and budget.
Elvis Presley “My Happiness” 7” record
$9
at Amazon
Let Elvis tell him exactly how you feel — for less than 10 bucks.
Uniqlo Kaws x Sesame Street Sweatshirt
$20
at Uniqlo
If he’s into streetwear or street art at all — or just likes cozy sweatshirts — he’ll appreciate this.
HAY Borosilicate Cup
$15
at End Clothing
Makes everything from coffee to cocktails look a little bit cooler.
Basketball (and Other Things): A Collection of Questions Asked, Answered, Illustrated
$14
at Amazon
Carhartt Men’s Acrylic Watch Cap
$13
at Amazon
The flyest winter accessory around right now is also one of the most affordable.
GAM 6-in-1 Hammer
$20
at Lehman’s
Maybe he’s not quite as handy as you’d like him to be. This’ll help him get there.
Akwox Wooden Cable Organizer and Cord Management System
$13
at Amazon
No more fumbling around to charge your phones before bed.
American Trench Merino Activity Socks with Silver
$20
at American Trench
The anti-microbial silver in these will keep his feet smelling fresh. Or fresh
er, anyway.
Lomography Simple Use Black + White Film Disposable Camera
$20
at Urban Outfitters
Preserve your memories together in the simplest, artsiest way possible.
Toast Living H.A.N.D. Copper-Plated Coffee Dripper Set
$40
at Mr.Porter
Nearly as satisfying to look at as the coffee it makes will taste.
Harry’s Chrome Winston Set + Shave Cream
$30
at Need Supply
A subtle hint that the mustache he’s trying to grow isn’t totally working.
Kizara Wood Sheet Memo Pad
$21
at Rikumo
If jotting down notes on thinly sliced sheets of fine Japanese wood doesn’t get him inspired, nothing will.
BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone
$33
at Amazon
The couple that loudly, obnoxiously belts Oasis together, stays together.
Diptyque Figuier Scented Candle, 70g
$36
at Mr.Porter
Instantly makes any coffee table feel roughly 15 percent swankier.
Pollock White Light Watch
$45
at MoMA Design Store
A work of art he can wear.
Swissted “Pixies at Rockpoint Palladium, 1991” Print
$50
at Swissted
The rare concert poster that doesn’t look like it belongs in a dorm room.
Vans Classic Slip-On
$50
at Nordstrom
Checkerboard Vans are never not totally rad.
2-in-1 Shuffleboard Game
$50
at MoMA Design Store
This’ll start off as a charming decoration before quickly becoming a highly competitive nightly activity.
Tom Dixon Cog Pen
$45
at End Clothing
Writes smooth, looks good, can’t lose.
Minnetonka Casey Slipper
$43
at Urban Outfitters
True lazy Sunday staples.
Snowe Whiskey Set
$98
at Snowe
Makes drinking great scotch even better, makes cheap whiskey seem halfway fancy.
Bob Dylan: A Year and a Day
$53
at Amazon
Music buffs will love this all-access time capsule of the year Dylan went electric.
Patagonia P6 Logo Uprisal Hooded Sweatshirt
$79
at Nordstrom
Lands’ End Seagoing Duffle Bag
$60
at Lands’ End
A major upgrade on the ratty old gym bag he uses as a carry-on. For bonus points, get it monogrammed with his initials.
Calvin Klein Underwear 3 Pack Body Modal Boxer Briefs
$60
at Amazon
Just like Marty McFly used to wear.
Orox Leather Co. Dublin Leather Tray
$60
at Kaufmann Mercantile
For keys, coins, cuff links, earbuds and whatever else winds up in his pockets.
Anova Precision Cooker Nano Sous Vide Device
$79
at Amazon
For dudes who love to cook, this’ll open up a whole new world of experimentation.
Muji Men Light Australian Down Collarless Blouson
$60
at Muji
Looks great under a topcoat right now, works even better as a top layer come spring.
WILDSAM Best American Restaurants City Guide Set
$54
at Need Supply
Make your next road trip together a whole lot tastier.
YMC Ribbed Baseball Cap
$90
at Farfetch
A grown-up, goes-with-everything cap that’s exactly the right weight for winter.
New Republic Ace Suede Monk Strap
$54
at New Republic
Boss-level shoes that are as comfy as sneakers.
Fuego Box Small-Batch Quartery Hot Sauce Subscription
$120
at Food52
If he likes his food spicy, this’ll keep his tongue on fire in new, delicious ways all year long.
Paul Smith Geometric Print Swim Shorts
$150
at Matches Fashion
Get him ready for your next beach vacation.
NN07 Fair Isle Wool-Blend Sweater
$165
at Mr.Porter
Or, if you’re more of the ski trip types, here’s one for the lodge.
Sun Buddies Greta Sunglasses
$155
at Need Supply
Cool-guy shades that’ll look good on just about every face shape.
Marshall MID Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones
$199
at Nordstrom
State-of-the-art sound in a retro-handsome package.
Dunhill Cadogan ET Leather Slip Card Case
$180
at Saks Fifth Avenue
Photo: 17-11-13 Accessories PM1 B8 toddmaughan M
Dr. Martens 1460 8 Eye Boots
$140
at East Dane
Tough, versatile, and oh-so-clean.
Timex + Todd Snyder Beekman Watch
$158
at Todd Snyder
Elegant enough for the office, offbeat enough for the weekend.
Hestra Shearling Gloves
$200
at Mr.Porter
Because every time he says his hands aren’t cold, he’s lying.
Hawkins New York Simple Mohair Throw
$195
at Need Supply Co.
If all else fails, get him a big ol’ blanket he can keep on the couch. Y’all watch Netflix, right?
