What to Buy a Man You Love This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day has a terrible habit of sneaking up on people. Your nerves and bank account have barely had a chance to recover from the holidays, and then boom — you’ve got to buy another present? And it needs to be thoughtful and personal and sweet? Jeez. This year, though, you can breathe a little easier, because we’ve made things as simple as possible. Below, you’ll find our foolproof list of can’t-miss gifts for every taste and budget.

$20 and Under

$20 at Uniqlo Uniqlo Kaws x Sesame Street Sweatshirt $20 (was $30, now 33% off) If he’s into streetwear or street art at all — or just likes cozy sweatshirts — he’ll appreciate this. $20 at Uniqlo Buy

$15 at End Clothing HAY Borosilicate Cup Makes everything from coffee to cocktails look a little bit cooler. $15 at End Clothing Buy

$20 at Lehman’s GAM 6-in-1 Hammer Maybe he’s not quite as handy as you’d like him to be. This’ll help him get there. $20 at Lehman’s Buy

$20 at American Trench American Trench Merino Activity Socks with Silver The anti-microbial silver in these will keep his feet smelling fresh. Or fresher, anyway. $20 at American Trench Buy

$20 at Urban Outfitters Lomography Simple Use Black + White Film Disposable Camera Preserve your memories together in the simplest, artsiest way possible. $20 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$50 and Under

$40 at Mr.Porter Toast Living H.A.N.D. Copper-Plated Coffee Dripper Set Nearly as satisfying to look at as the coffee it makes will taste. $40 at Mr.Porter Buy

$30 at Need Supply Harry’s Chrome Winston Set + Shave Cream A subtle hint that the mustache he’s trying to grow isn’t totally working. $30 at Need Supply Buy

$21 at Rikumo Kizara Wood Sheet Memo Pad If jotting down notes on thinly sliced sheets of fine Japanese wood doesn’t get him inspired, nothing will. $21 at Rikumo Buy

$36 at Mr.Porter Diptyque Figuier Scented Candle, 70g Instantly makes any coffee table feel roughly 15 percent swankier. $36 at Mr.Porter Buy

$45 at MoMA Design Store Pollock White Light Watch A work of art he can wear. $45 at MoMA Design Store Buy

$50 at Swissted Swissted “Pixies at Rockpoint Palladium, 1991” Print The rare concert poster that doesn’t look like it belongs in a dorm room. $50 at Swissted Buy

$50 at Nordstrom Vans Classic Slip-On Checkerboard Vans are never not totally rad. $50 at Nordstrom Buy

$50 at MoMA Design Store 2-in-1 Shuffleboard Game This’ll start off as a charming decoration before quickly becoming a highly competitive nightly activity. $50 at MoMA Design Store Buy

$100 and Under

$98 at Snowe Snowe Whiskey Set Makes drinking great scotch even better, makes cheap whiskey seem halfway fancy. $98 at Snowe Buy

$79 at Nordstrom Patagonia P6 Logo Uprisal Hooded Sweatshirt Gorpcore is still very much a thing. $79 at Nordstrom Buy

$60 at Lands’ End Lands’ End Seagoing Duffle Bag A major upgrade on the ratty old gym bag he uses as a carry-on. For bonus points, get it monogrammed with his initials. $60 at Lands’ End Buy

$60 at Kaufmann Mercantile Orox Leather Co. Dublin Leather Tray For keys, coins, cuff links, earbuds and whatever else winds up in his pockets. $60 at Kaufmann Mercantile Buy

$60 at Muji Muji Men Light Australian Down Collarless Blouson Looks great under a topcoat right now, works even better as a top layer come spring. $60 at Muji Buy

$54 at Need Supply WILDSAM Best American Restaurants City Guide Set Make your next road trip together a whole lot tastier. $54 at Need Supply Buy

$90 at Farfetch YMC Ribbed Baseball Cap A grown-up, goes-with-everything cap that’s exactly the right weight for winter. $90 at Farfetch Buy

$54 at New Republic New Republic Ace Suede Monk Strap $54 (was $89, now 39% off) Boss-level shoes that are as comfy as sneakers. $54 at New Republic Buy

$200 and Under

$120 at Food52 Fuego Box Small-Batch Quartery Hot Sauce Subscription If he likes his food spicy, this’ll keep his tongue on fire in new, delicious ways all year long. $120 at Food52 Buy

$150 at Matches Fashion Paul Smith Geometric Print Swim Shorts Get him ready for your next beach vacation. $150 at Matches Fashion Buy

$165 at Mr.Porter NN07 Fair Isle Wool-Blend Sweater Or, if you’re more of the ski trip types, here’s one for the lodge. $165 at Mr.Porter Buy

$155 at Need Supply Sun Buddies Greta Sunglasses Cool-guy shades that’ll look good on just about every face shape. $155 at Need Supply Buy

$199 at Nordstrom Marshall MID Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones State-of-the-art sound in a retro-handsome package. $199 at Nordstrom Buy

Photo: 17-11-13 Accessories PM1 B8 toddmaughan M $140 at East Dane Dr. Martens 1460 8 Eye Boots Tough, versatile, and oh-so-clean. $140 at East Dane Buy

$158 at Todd Snyder Timex + Todd Snyder Beekman Watch Elegant enough for the office, offbeat enough for the weekend. $158 at Todd Snyder Buy

$200 at Mr.Porter Hestra Shearling Gloves Because every time he says his hands aren’t cold, he’s lying. $200 at Mr.Porter Buy

$195 at Need Supply Co. Hawkins New York Simple Mohair Throw If all else fails, get him a big ol’ blanket he can keep on the couch. Y’all watch Netflix, right? $195 at Need Supply Co. Buy

