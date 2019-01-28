What to Buy a Man You Love This Valentine’s Day

modern romance

41 Valentine’s Day Gifts Every Guy Will Love

By
Photo: f

Valentine’s Day has a terrible habit of sneaking up on people. Your nerves and bank account have barely had a chance to recover from the holidays, and then boom — you’ve got to buy another present? And it needs to be thoughtful and personal and sweet? Jeez. This year, though, you can breathe a little easier, because we’ve made things as simple as possible. Below, you’ll find our foolproof list of can’t-miss gifts for every taste and budget.

$20 and Under

Elvis Presley “My Happiness” 7” record
Elvis Presley “My Happiness” 7” record
$9 at Amazon

Let Elvis tell him exactly how you feel — for less than 10 bucks.

$9 at Amazon
Buy
$9 at Amazon
Buy
Uniqlo Kaws x Sesame Street Sweatshirt
Uniqlo Kaws x Sesame Street Sweatshirt
$20 at Uniqlo
$20 (was $30, now 33% off)

If he’s into streetwear or street art at all — or just likes cozy sweatshirts — he’ll appreciate this.

$20 at Uniqlo
Buy
HAY Borosilicate Cup
HAY Borosilicate Cup
$15 at End Clothing

Makes everything from coffee to cocktails look a little bit cooler.

$15 at End Clothing
Buy
<em>Basketball (and Other Things): A Collection of Questions Asked, Answered, Illustrated</em>
Basketball (and Other Things): A Collection of Questions Asked, Answered, Illustrated
$14 at Amazon
$14 (was $20, now 30% off)

President Obama, noted

$14 at Amazon
Buy
$14 at Amazon
Buy
Carhartt Men’s Acrylic Watch Cap
Carhartt Men’s Acrylic Watch Cap
$13 at Amazon

The flyest winter accessory around right now is also one of the most affordable.

$13 at Amazon
Buy
$13 at Amazon
Buy
GAM 6-in-1 Hammer
GAM 6-in-1 Hammer
$20 at Lehman’s

Maybe he’s not quite as handy as you’d like him to be. This’ll help him get there.

$20 at Lehman’s
Buy
Akwox Wooden Cable Organizer and Cord Management System
Akwox Wooden Cable Organizer and Cord Management System
$13 at Amazon
$13 (was $15, now 13% off)

No more fumbling around to charge your phones before bed.

$13 at Amazon
Buy
$13 at Amazon
Buy
American Trench Merino Activity Socks with Silver
American Trench Merino Activity Socks with Silver
$20 at American Trench

The anti-microbial silver in these will keep his feet smelling fresh. Or fresher, anyway.

$20 at American Trench
Buy
Lomography Simple Use Black + White Film Disposable Camera
Lomography Simple Use Black + White Film Disposable Camera
$20 at Urban Outfitters

Preserve your memories together in the simplest, artsiest way possible.

$20 at Urban Outfitters
Buy

$50 and Under

Toast Living H.A.N.D. Copper-Plated Coffee Dripper Set
Toast Living H.A.N.D. Copper-Plated Coffee Dripper Set
$40 at Mr.Porter

Nearly as satisfying to look at as the coffee it makes will taste.

$40 at Mr.Porter
Buy
Harry’s Chrome Winston Set + Shave Cream
Harry’s Chrome Winston Set + Shave Cream
$30 at Need Supply

A subtle hint that the mustache he’s trying to grow isn’t totally working.

$30 at Need Supply
Buy
Kizara Wood Sheet Memo Pad
Kizara Wood Sheet Memo Pad
$21 at Rikumo

If jotting down notes on thinly sliced sheets of fine Japanese wood doesn’t get him inspired, nothing will.

$21 at Rikumo
Buy
BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone
BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone
$33 at Amazon
$33 (was $65, now 49% off)

The couple that loudly, obnoxiously belts Oasis together, stays together.

$33 at Amazon
Buy
$33 at Amazon
Buy
Diptyque Figuier Scented Candle, 70g
Diptyque Figuier Scented Candle, 70g
$36 at Mr.Porter

Instantly makes any coffee table feel roughly 15 percent swankier.

$36 at Mr.Porter
Buy
Pollock White Light Watch
Pollock White Light Watch
$45 at MoMA Design Store

A work of art he can wear.

$45 at MoMA Design Store
Buy
Swissted “Pixies at Rockpoint Palladium, 1991” Print
Swissted “Pixies at Rockpoint Palladium, 1991” Print
$50 at Swissted

The rare concert poster that doesn’t look like it belongs in a dorm room.

$50 at Swissted
Buy
Vans Classic Slip-On
Vans Classic Slip-On
$50 at Nordstrom

Checkerboard Vans are never not totally rad.

$50 at Nordstrom
Buy
2-in-1 Shuffleboard Game
2-in-1 Shuffleboard Game
$50 at MoMA Design Store

This’ll start off as a charming decoration before quickly becoming a highly competitive nightly activity.

$50 at MoMA Design Store
Buy
Tom Dixon Cog Pen
Tom Dixon Cog Pen
$45 at End Clothing

Writes smooth, looks good, can’t lose.

$45 at End Clothing
Buy
Minnetonka Casey Slipper
Minnetonka Casey Slipper
$43 at Urban Outfitters

True lazy Sunday staples.

$43 at Urban Outfitters
Buy

$100 and Under

Snowe Whiskey Set
Snowe Whiskey Set
$98 at Snowe

Makes drinking great scotch even better, makes cheap whiskey seem halfway fancy.

$98 at Snowe
Buy
Bob Dylan: A Year and a Day
Bob Dylan: A Year and a Day
$53 at Amazon
$53 (was $70, now 24% off)

Music buffs will love this all-access time capsule of the year Dylan went electric.

$53 at Amazon
Buy
$53 at Amazon
Buy
Patagonia P6 Logo Uprisal Hooded Sweatshirt
Patagonia P6 Logo Uprisal Hooded Sweatshirt
$79 at Nordstrom

Gorpcore is still very much a thing.

$79 at Nordstrom
Buy
Lands’ End Seagoing Duffle Bag
Lands’ End Seagoing Duffle Bag
$60 at Lands’ End

A major upgrade on the ratty old gym bag he uses as a carry-on. For bonus points, get it monogrammed with his initials.

$60 at Lands’ End
Buy
Calvin Klein Underwear 3 Pack Body Modal Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein Underwear 3 Pack Body Modal Boxer Briefs
$60 at Amazon

Just like Marty McFly used to wear.

$60 at Amazon
Buy
$60 at Amazon
Buy
Orox Leather Co. Dublin Leather Tray
Orox Leather Co. Dublin Leather Tray
$60 at Kaufmann Mercantile

For keys, coins, cuff links, earbuds and whatever else winds up in his pockets.

$60 at Kaufmann Mercantile
Buy
Anova Precision Cooker Nano Sous Vide Device
Anova Precision Cooker Nano Sous Vide Device
$79 at Amazon
$79 (was $99, now 20% off)

For dudes who love to cook, this’ll open up a whole new world of experimentation.

$79 at Amazon
Buy
$79 at Amazon
Buy
Muji Men Light Australian Down Collarless Blouson
Muji Men Light Australian Down Collarless Blouson
$60 at Muji

Looks great under a topcoat right now, works even better as a top layer come spring.

$60 at Muji
Buy
WILDSAM Best American Restaurants City Guide Set
WILDSAM Best American Restaurants City Guide Set
$54 at Need Supply

Make your next road trip together a whole lot tastier.

$54 at Need Supply
Buy
YMC Ribbed Baseball Cap
YMC Ribbed Baseball Cap
$90 at Farfetch

A grown-up, goes-with-everything cap that’s exactly the right weight for winter.

$90 at Farfetch
Buy
New Republic Ace Suede Monk Strap
New Republic Ace Suede Monk Strap
$54 at New Republic
$54 (was $89, now 39% off)

Boss-level shoes that are as comfy as sneakers.

$54 at New Republic
Buy

$200 and Under

Fuego Box Small-Batch Quartery Hot Sauce Subscription
Fuego Box Small-Batch Quartery Hot Sauce Subscription
$120 at Food52

If he likes his food spicy, this’ll keep his tongue on fire in new, delicious ways all year long.

$120 at Food52
Buy
Paul Smith Geometric Print Swim Shorts
Paul Smith Geometric Print Swim Shorts
$150 at Matches Fashion

Get him ready for your next beach vacation.

$150 at Matches Fashion
Buy
NN07 Fair Isle Wool-Blend Sweater
NN07 Fair Isle Wool-Blend Sweater
$165 at Mr.Porter

Or, if you’re more of the ski trip types, here’s one for the lodge.

$165 at Mr.Porter
Buy
Sun Buddies Greta Sunglasses
Sun Buddies Greta Sunglasses
$155 at Need Supply

Cool-guy shades that’ll look good on just about every face shape.

$155 at Need Supply
Buy
Marshall MID Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Marshall MID Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones
$199 at Nordstrom

State-of-the-art sound in a retro-handsome package.

$199 at Nordstrom
Buy
Dunhill Cadogan ET Leather Slip Card Case
Dunhill Cadogan ET Leather Slip Card Case
$180 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Save him from Costanza wallet syndrome.

$180 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Dr. Martens 1460 8 Eye Boots
Photo: 17-11-13 Accessories PM1 B8 toddmaughan M
Dr. Martens 1460 8 Eye Boots
$140 at East Dane

Tough, versatile, and oh-so-clean.

$140 at East Dane
Buy
Timex + Todd Snyder Beekman Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Beekman Watch
$158 at Todd Snyder

Elegant enough for the office, offbeat enough for the weekend.

$158 at Todd Snyder
Buy
Hestra Shearling Gloves
Hestra Shearling Gloves
$200 at Mr.Porter

Because every time he says his hands aren’t cold, he’s lying.

$200 at Mr.Porter
Buy
Hawkins New York Simple Mohair Throw
Hawkins New York Simple Mohair Throw
$195 at Need Supply Co.

If all else fails, get him a big ol’ blanket he can keep on the couch. Y’all watch Netflix, right?

$195 at Need Supply Co.
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

What to Buy a Man You Love This Valentine’s Day