Baby Hudgens Is in the House

Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for Baby V herself Vanessa Hudgens, who showed up on the Oscars 2024 red carpet with a baby bump! Now that’s what I call an entrance.

On Sunday night, as A-listers convened to clap loudly for one another, the High School Musical star stole the show before the show even started. Not only did she arrive to the carpet hours before some celebrities had even applied their fake eyelashes (reporting for duty as co-host of ABC’s Countdown to the Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live!), but Hudgens used the moment to announce that she and husband Cole Tucker are expecting. The 35-year-old was beaming in a floor-length black gown as she cradled her bump throughout the preshow.

Hudgens, who famously dated Austin Butler pre-Elvis impersonator days, married the baseball player in December in Tulum, Mexico. Of Tucker, Hudgens said last week, “He is just the most supportive, real, understanding human being that I’ve ever met.”

Congratulations to the happy couple and parents-to-be — we can’t wait to meet Baby V’s baby!

