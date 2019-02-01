What Victoria Beckham Can’t Live Without

Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Beckham

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

If you’re like us, you’ve probably wondered what famous people add to their carts. Not the JAR brooch and Louis XV chair, but the hand sanitizer and the electric toothbrush. We’ve asked designer Victoria Beckham — who’s just introduced her Reebok x Victoria Beckham Collection — which products she can’t live without.

$95 at Neiman Marcus Diptyque Green Figuier Scented Candle My flagship store on Dover Street is all about awakening the senses, and scent was a really important piece of the store experience. Over time, Diptyque’s Figuier Vert candle has become our signature fragrance — everyone who walks in always talks about the amazing smell of the store, and that’s just because of the candle. I love the warmth of fig wood so much that I often have one for my office, too. $95 at Neiman Marcus Buy

$113 at Bloomingdale’s Sarah Chapman Intense Hydrating Booster Sarah Chapman’s Intense Hydrating Booster is a miracle worker. I use it every day to keep my skin hydrated and radiant, and it especially helps when I haven’t got my eight hours of sleep in. Another thing it’s great for is flights, as it’s really light and not oily at all. I top the serum up continuously whilst flying to combat that air-conditioning. $113 at Bloomingdale’s Buy

From $749 at Apple Apple iPhone XR This is not exciting at all, but I really don’t think I could live without my phone. Especially when I’m away from the office, catching up on work emails. It also connects me with my family when I’m traveling — we’re always FaceTiming or texting. From $749 at Apple Buy

$30 at Amazon Mophie powerstation External Battery And, for obvious reasons, my Mophie portable charger is essential. Honestly, there is nothing worse than seeing that red battery symbol in the top right of your phone screen and not knowing when you’ll be able to charge next. $30 at Amazon Buy $30 at Amazon Buy

$7 at Amazon Tumbled White Howlite Healing Stone I always have a crystal in my bag, and my go-to is a white howlite crystal. It’s a calming gemstone that relieves stress, calms the mind, and relaxes the whole body — you touch and hold it. I like to surround myself with positive energy, so I often have a little collection of crystals in my handbag. $7 at Amazon Buy $7 at Amazon Buy

$2,135 at Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham Jumbo Eva Obviously, I need something to carry all of the above in, and right now I’m using my Jumbo Eva bag, which is big enough to fit everything in and can be slung over the shoulder when I’m running from meeting to meeting. $2,135 at Victoria Beckham Buy

GET THE STRATEGIST NEWSLETTER Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts. Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.