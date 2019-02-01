What Victoria Beckham Can’t Live Without

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.
If you’re like us, you’ve probably wondered what famous people add to their carts. Not the JAR brooch and Louis XV chair, but the hand sanitizer and the electric toothbrush. We’ve asked designer Victoria Beckham — who’s just introduced her Reebok x Victoria Beckham Collection — which products she can’t live without.
My flagship store on Dover Street is all about awakening the senses, and scent was a really important piece of the store experience. Over time, Diptyque’s Figuier Vert candle has become our signature fragrance — everyone who walks in always talks about the amazing smell of the store, and that’s just because of the candle. I love the warmth of fig wood so much that I often have one for my office, too.
Sarah Chapman’s Intense Hydrating Booster is a miracle worker. I use it every day to keep my skin hydrated and radiant, and it especially helps when I haven’t got my eight hours of sleep in. Another thing it’s great for is flights, as it’s really light and not oily at all. I top the serum up continuously whilst flying to combat that air-conditioning.
And, for obvious reasons, my Mophie portable charger is essential. Honestly, there is nothing worse than seeing that red battery symbol in the top right of your phone screen and not knowing when you’ll be able to charge next.
I always have a crystal in my bag, and my go-to is a white howlite crystal. It’s a calming gemstone that relieves stress, calms the mind, and relaxes the whole body — you touch and hold it. I like to surround myself with positive energy, so I often have a little collection of crystals in my handbag.
