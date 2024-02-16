Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Happy This Is Me … Now Day to all those who celebrate! Jennifer Lopez dropped the album and film experience of the same name today, so there should be plenty of J.Lo content for you to devour. If that is not enough, Lopez shared the trailer for the third prong of this artistic project, a documentary about how it all came together. The doc, unlike the album and the movie, is called The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

The title comes directly from Ben Affleck’s private love letters to Lopez, which she shared with a group of musicians who were helping her write the album. He is the embodiment of a supportive husband, which was my main takeaway from the trailer.

Photo: Prime Video/Youtube

This is the ideal heterosexual relationship. She is lost in her art while he makes sure to capture the magic for posterity. Some of you are still teaching your boyfriends how to take a photo that isn’t backlit.

Again, there he is, lending his expertise to his wife’s passion project. I love this room in their home that seems to be entirely devoted to camera equipment and, if you zoom in on the background, iced coffee? These two are nothing if not true to themselves.

Photo: Prime Video/Youtube

Love is real, folks. What a very sweet photo of a man comforting his wife while she works really hard. But also, clock the bev in Ben’s hand. They definitely have an iced-coffee bar in their house, or maybe that’s soda? Either way, he should be getting into reusable cups.

