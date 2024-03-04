Rihanna Is Now Performing at Weddings

Every day, it looks less and less likely that Rihanna will ever give us new music, let alone go on tour again. But have you considered that if you want to see a Rihanna concert in the year 2024, you could just pay her millions of dollars? The answer was right in front of us the whole time!

Over the weekend, Rihanna performed at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radikha Merchant. Ambani is the son of Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in Asia and the ninth-richest person in the world — finally, a billionaire who spends their money the way I would. There is no point in having all of that money if you don’t get Rihanna to fly across the world to perform for your family, friends, and Mark Zuckerberg.

Rihanna performing "Bitch Better Have My Money" in India tonight. pic.twitter.com/umiLSuk2ml — FentyStats (@FentyStats) March 2, 2024

rihanna singing ‘stay’… she sounds so good pic.twitter.com/yFmsavAlU7 — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) March 1, 2024

The price tag on Rihanna’s first full-on concert in eight years appears to be somewhere between $6 and $9 million. Speaking of money, Mukesh Ambani is the chairman of Reliance Industries, the company that just a few months ago took over operations of Sephora in India. In a statement at the time, Reliance announced that it had “exclusive rights to build and enhance Sephora’s presence in India across channels.” Seems like Ambani is a good person for Ms. Fenty Beauty to be close with.

Wheeling and dealing aside, Rihanna looked like she was having a great time in Jamnagar. She performed her hits, looked beautiful, and partied it up with Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor. Sounds like the ideal business trip to me, but that doesn’t mean she stuck around. The day after her performance in Jamnagar, Rihanna was spotted in Milan. Did you think she was going to stick around to talk to Bill Gates about pickleball? Be serious.

