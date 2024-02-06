The Best Super Bowl Commercials … So Far

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Mountain Dew, Uber Eats, E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley, BIC Lighters/Youtube

This Sunday, millions of people will tune in to watch the San Francisco 49ers duke it out with the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Luckily for the millions of people who don’t care about football but love parties where there’s buffalo chicken dip, there are the commercials (and Usher). Yes, it’s time to gather round the TV and see which companies shelled out millions not just for their 30 seconds of airtime but for A-list talent. Were the young Peggy Olsens of the world able to make something funny and/or touching? Let’s see how they did.

Aubrey Plaza has a Baja Blast

I can’t totally imagine a world in which Aubrey Plaza is actually drinking Mountain Dew, but you have to appreciate a commercial in which she gets to say, “Probe me already.” Plus, this ad serves as a Parks and Recreation reunion at the end when Nick Offerman pops up. We’ll talk more about NBC sitcom reunions later (there are a lot of them this year), but this is definitely the funniest.

Did you know Willie Nelson smokes weed?

For some reason, I have not grown tired of Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg cashing in on the fact that they love smoking weed. On anyone else, it’s not a good look, but these two can really pull it off. Congrats to them for getting a bag, and a shout-out to Snoop for bringing his best friend, Martha Stewart, along for the ride.

A Friends reunion

Okay, now we’re in full-fledged reunion territory. Yes, this ad also features Victoria and David Beckham, Jelly Roll, and Usher, but the main attraction is Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer. The conceit is that you have to forget some things to make room for remembering that you can buy stuff on Uber Eats. For example, Aniston forgets that she worked with Schwimmer for a decade — call it “The One Where Rachel Has Amnesia.”

A 30 Rock reunion

Tina Fey, Jane Krakowski, and Jack McBrayer have linked up to sell you on Booking.com. Glenn Close is also there, for whatever reason. I’d have preferred to see Grizz and Dot Com, but Glenn will do in a pinch.

A Scrubs reunion (feat. Aquaman)

This barely counts as a reunion, because Zach Braff and Donald Faison are always reuniting. At this point they might be more famous for being IRL best friends than they are for starring on a sitcom together for eight or nine seasons (it depends on how much you acknowledge the last season of Scrubs). This time, they brought along Jason Momoa for some kind of Flashdance homage. It doesn’t really make sense, but if you ever wanted to see Momoa have a bunch of water dumped on him, here you go.

An homage to The Office

Not a reunion per se, but the ad for John Krasinski’s upcoming film, If, rehashes an old bit from The Office. Do you remember when Jim and Pam convinced Dwight that Jim was Asian? They had their friend (played by Randall Park) play Jim at work. It was pretty funny 12 years ago, and they are banking on you remembering that it happened. Park plays opposite the movie’s star, Ryan Reynolds, who gives a dazzling performance as “Man Who Thinks This Is Working.”

What’s the Super Bowl without Clydesdales?

What are those gorgeous horses up to this year? Well, they’re delivering Budweiser to a town that’s been snowed in. I hope they also brought potable water and some food, but beer is also important during a weather event.

Pickleball Babies

Believe you me, I desperately wish that I didn’t love the ad that features babies playing pickleball and talking about their investment portfolios. Unfortunately, I think these kids are so freaking cute. They got me. I guess I’ll go up my 401(k) contribution.