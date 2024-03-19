How Much Does Bella Hadid’s Morning Routine Cost?

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Bella Hadid wakes up in the morning and ingests: a mixture of three tinctures; about 8 oz of gut support; 13 pills of assorted colors; a green juice; a gulp of sea moss gel; a swig of Fulvic acid; a glass of tonic trace minerals; and a croissant to wash it all down, for balance, ya know. How do we know? The 27-year-old model showed off her morning wellness routine in a recent TikTok, Hadid which includes more supplements than a naturopath: “Mornings with me before we start making things for you,” she said before tagging her upcoming brand, Orebella. (Hadid was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2013. Last spring she posted herself showing a flareup she had, but reassuring the world “I am ok.”)

We tallied up almost everything in her morning routine. Here it is and how much it all costs.

The routine starts with three Genestra Brands tinctures. We can’t see exactly which ones she’s using, but each tincture costs $35. With the very first step of her routine, she’s already at $105.

Next, she adds a gut support supplement to her water, ION’s $52 all-natural gut support liquid which is said to help combat indigestion, gas and bloating along with immune functioning benefits and gut-brain health aiding in things like mental clarity. Following her gut support supplement, Hadid takes a handful of pill supplements. While the price of most supplements and vitamins often vary, none are often less than $20 each. We don’t know what each pill is, but she makes sure to swallow them with green juice (Let’s add another $13.)

Done yet? Absolutely not. For the next step of her routine, the model picks up her Get Planted Seeds gold sea moss gel and mixes it in her water to drink. The $22 sea moss is wild-harvested from the Caribbean Sea and known for its immune system benefits, as well as promoting heart health, blood sugar management and more. Next is her Fulvic Detox liquid, a $42 detox supplement used internally for gastrointestinal support and topically to help soothe skin irritations. Hadid didn’t show us how she used it. Still, she immediately showed Allegany Nutrition’s liquid ionic trace minerals, a liquid of 72 naturally occurring minerals from the Great Salt Lake in Utah. The $30 supplement has many benefits including pH balance, preventing muscle spasms and leg cramps, maintaining a healthy nervous system and more. She pours this in more water for another drink.

Then, a croissant. And balance is wellness, right? We will add $5 for this. Next step: crystals, and lots of them. Hadid didn’t specify how she was using her collection of crystals, she just showed a glimpse of them before opening a can of Kin Euphorics, the non-alcoholic drink she is an investor in, which is infused with L-Theanine, known to aid in stress relief and Schisandra, known to conjure clarity and vision. A 12-pack of these cans will set you back $57.

Yes, there is still more. Following that, she shows off her essential oils including cinnamon leaf and peppermint oil from Whole Foods. In total, she shows almost fifteen essential oils and these usually go for about $10 each. She chooses two choices and applies them to her wrists and neck as her fragrance of the day.

Finally, she lights her sage and takes a book and pen to journal. Based on the above, the price of her morning wellness routine is $736. But the price to promote her new wellness brand with the tagline Reveal Your Alchemy? Priceless.

