The 14 Best Weekender Bags for Women

It’s surprisingly hard to decide what bag to use while packing for a weekend getaway or a quick three-day trip. You may attempt — to no avail — to stuff everything into a backpack to curb your overpacking tendencies. Or you maybe you find rolling suitcases embarrassing, so you end up cramming too many things into a duffel bag that was clearly not made to hold so much stuff. What you need is a weekender bag.

It turns out that everyone on the internet has the same problem, and they’ve been leaving reviews on every shopping site imaginable. We’ve combed through thousands of reviews to find the best, most durable, most stylish bags at every budget.

The One Everyone Has

$115, Everlane The Twill Weekender There’s a reason everyone has Everlane’s weekender. It’s 100 percent water-resistant and roomy enough to fit clothes for three days, but small enough to use as a flight carry-on. What really makes this bag stand out, though, is that like all Everlane products, it looks effortlessly sleek. $115 at Everlane Buy

A Classic Leather Option

$298, Nordstrom Madewell ‘Transport’ Weekend Bag This bag has a lot of amazing qualities, including three inside pockets, sturdy handles, a thick shoulder strap, and a roomy interior. But reviewers tend to focus on one thing: how gorgeous it is. You can’t go wrong with this vegetable-tanned leather bag in English Saddle or True Black. $298 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Admire Mary Poppins

$255, Nordstrom Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Travel Duffel Nylon Weekender Just when you thought this weekender couldn’t get any more stylish, sturdy, or roomy, it becomes expandable, adding an extra 6.5 inches for all the gifts you’re going to bring back from your trip. One reviewer writes, “I have had this bag for the past 2 and a half years and it has been with me through EVERYTHING!” $255 at Nordstrom Buy

For the Stylish Overpacker

$298, Nordstrom Kate Spade watson lane lyla stripe nylon tote This sleek, nylon bag features leather handles and 14-karat gold-plated hardware, but the real selling point — according to reviews — is all the stuff you can cram into it. This is your weekender if you only buy the best of the best and need lots of space for a weekend trip. $298 at Nordstrom Buy

The Sporty One With Almost 2,000 Reviews

From $25, Amazon Samsonite Tote-a-ton 32.5 Inch Duffle This foldable duffle bag is is made of lightweight nylon and can carry over 50 pounds, according to multiple Amazon reviews. Use it for a quick trip to the gym or your next overseas week-long trip. Either way, you’ll have room for everything you need. From $25 at Amazon Buy $25 at Amazon Buy

$40, Target Hunter for Target Duffel Bag One person wrote “Even my 10 lb dog could fit in there comfortably with lots of space leftover.” That might be enough of a selling point, but if you need others, consider the padded, detachable shoulder strap; the two exterior pockets; the three interior pockets; and the spacious interior — all for $40. $40 at Target Buy

$50, Amazon S-ZONE Oversized Canvas Genuine Leather Trim Travel Tote Made of durable canvas and “genuine Crazy Horse” leather, this weekender was made to last. Reviewers were so impressed with the amount of space in this bag that they posted lists of all the items they were able to fit inside of it. They also noted the thick shoulder strap, which makes it easy to carry four to five days worth of clothing hands-free. $50 at Amazon Buy $50 at Amazon Buy

From $56, Amazon Herschel Supply Co. Novel This Herschel weekender features a removable padded shoulder strap and a separate compartment for shoes, and comes in tons of fun colors. One reviewer said, “Every time I walk into the gym [with this bag], I feel like I’m about to pull out all these gadgets, James Bond style.” From $56 at Amazon Buy $56 at Amazon Buy

$65, Amazon Nicole Miller Sharon City Duffel Bags The structured, rectangular shape, contrasting top handles, and gold hardware make this Nicole Miller bag a perfect choice if you want a classy look without the high price tag. Reviewers say it’s roomy enough for a four-day trip, and the detachable, padded shoulder strap makes it comfortable to carry. It comes in several color combinations, but we’re partial to black and nude. $65 at Amazon Buy $65 at Amazon Buy

For the Eco-Friendly Traveler

$74, Amazon BAGGU Weekend Bag 2 Don’t let the tote shape of this bag fool you. According to the reviews, it can hold a ton. It’s made of thick, durable canvas and runs 15 inches high, 26 inches wide, and 10 inches deep. Plus, it’s 65 percent recycled cotton. $74 at Amazon Buy $74 at Amazon Buy

$75, Nordstrom TUMI Just in Case Nylon Travel Tote $75 (was $95, now 21% off) If you’re a light packer, this is the perfect weekender for you. It’s made of lightweight nylon that folds up easily and features an add-a-bag strap that attaches to any rolling suitcase handle for effortless airport mobility. $75 at Nordstrom Buy

$85, Sole Society LACIE Large vegan weekender If you love the Madewell’s Transport weekender, but could do without its hefty price tag, consider this option by Sole Society. It has the same all-over (faux) leather look and is just as durable, but costs over $200 less. Your bank account will thank you. $85 at Sole Society Buy

Because You Have Spring Fever

$98, Anthropologie Floral Overlay Weekender Bag It’s finally warm outside and you’re suddenly fixated on florals. Look no further than this pretty bag, which is just spring-y enough without feeling too preppy. Reviewers repeatedly mention how durable it is, as well as how many compliments they get while wearing it. $98 at Anthropologie Buy

$185, Nordstrom DAGNE DOVER 365 Large Landon Neoprene Carryall Duffel Bag This weekender has every compartment you could think of, and more. With a laptop sleeve, key leash, removable mesh tech pouch, shoe and laundry bag, two side pockets for water bottles, and back pocket for your phone or passport, you’ll never have to worry about losing anything on your weekend getaway. $185 at Nordstrom Buy

