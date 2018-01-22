Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of January 22

Photo-Illustration: The Push Pose

On Friday, Mars moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius. Mars’s energy in Sagittarius can make the world’s rules feel like a trap, its routines feel oppressive. Of all the things that appear normal today, which will become unbearable? What fury, or what restlessness, or what pure, bright energy can you summon to break free?

Aries

This week, you might find yourself imagining a life where you need nobody but yourself, nothing but your own arms and your own dazzling mind. Sometimes there’s sweetness in this kind of escape, but try to resist the idea that there’s weakness in needing other people. You aren’t a closed system, and you don’t have to be your whole world.

Taurus

Try to resist the stories that tell you your job on this planet is mastery — to bend the world to your will, to shape your life like clay, to build armor so strong you’re untouchable. But your bones are hard and your skin is soft, and there’s a freedom that comes with smallness. There’s a joy in knowing you’re vulnerable in the world, but moving through it anyway.

Gemini

When you can’t think yourself into a new place, when your dreams aren’t becoming solid enough for you, you can still move your body. You can take a long walk down your own street. It’s enough, sometimes, just to go in a quiet room and read something so wild and lush you forget where you are. There are so many ways to grant yourself the gift of this motion.

Cancer

It feels so unfair, sometimes, that even as you grow, even as you become ever wiser, life keeps moving in cycles. Everything you’ve already learned, you’ll have to keep learning, remembering, repeating. This week, don’t tell yourself you should be beyond all this. Don’t imagine you’re falling behind. These days aren’t made for progress, but for trying, over and over.

Leo

Sometimes you’re motivated by ideals, and sometimes you’re motivated by love, and sometimes you’re motivated by a white-hot rage in your bones. If you’re filled with anger this week, how will you let it move you? Your task isn’t to suffocate your anger, or to throw water on it, or to hide it behind some dark curtain. Your task is just to feel it, and refuse to be consumed.

Virgo

This week might carry the promise of some kind of brightness up ahead, but it’s hard to keep waiting for the future. It’s hard to store all your hopes in a faraway place you can only imagine. When it feels too hard to keep waiting, try to take your gaze off the horizon. You won’t have to wait forever, because you’re alive today; you’re in motion.

Libra

The world might call you to wildness, and it’s okay to follow this call. It’s okay if you feel your desires shifting under your own hands, or if you feel your dreams twisting out of the shape you thought they’d settled in. There’s room for any change you need. You can surprise everyone around you, and you can be honest until the end with yourself.

Scorpio

It’s a good and powerful thing to build a self as brilliant as yours, but sometimes, too, you can let yourself be. You don’t need to tell yourself as a story, and you don’t need to build yourself as a brand. You have a body, and you have a beating heart, and you have the gift of motion. You can wait or retreat or listen or change shape, as often as you need.

Sagittarius

This week, you might have to start relying on the frameworks you’ve been building, and the maps you’ve already drawn. It might feel like you’re stepping out into a vast dark landscape, like you’re moving into a new world with your eyes squeezed shut, but that isn’t quite true. This is the place you’ve been working toward all along.

Capricorn

Over the course of a lifetime, there’s no magic to take the place of trying as hard as you can. There’s no sudden power so bright that everything, now, becomes easy. And even so, this week might offer you some moments of spontaneous grace. The world might open up to you without a battle, without even making you ask. Don’t count on magic to change your whole life, but don’t distrust this week’s small gifts, either. Something golden and good is coming your way.

Aquarius

You might find yourself bothered by your routines this week, and that’s okay. It’s okay if you wake up wanting to eat something different for breakfast, or if you wake up wanting to be someone different in the world. Give yourself room to be inconsistent. Sometimes it’ll feel like you’re falling, like your world is slipping and strange, but sometimes you’ll find that you’re flying instead.

Pisces

This week, you can reclaim yourself again. There’s a passage somewhere back to a place where you feel curious and kind, where your voice is clear and sure. Day after day, you’ve been drawing on the parts of yourself that are brave, but this week, remember the parts of yourself that are fun. You need your courage, but you’re allowed real laughter, too.