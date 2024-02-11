Taylor Swift Made It to the Super Bowl

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

As suspected, Taylor Swift is officially in the building for the biggest sporting event of the year to support the other half of Traylor: Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce.

Many feared the private jet superfan might not make it back to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas after playing four Eras tour shows at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. But if there’s anything a billionaire can buy, it’s a 12-and-a-half-hour flight around the world to watch your boyfriend catch a pigskin.

She's here.



Taylor Swift has arrived at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII. pic.twitter.com/dYGYpt2dQ0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024

According to People, Swift was accompanied in the tunnel at Allegiant Stadium by Ice Spice, Blake Lively, and her mom, Andrea Swift. Lively has long been part of Swift’s girl crew, while Ice Spice sang a verse on a remixed version of “Karma” released on the second deluxe version of Midnights. Ice Spice wasn’t the only Midnights collaborator in the box: Later in the night, Lana Del Rey was photographed chatting with Swift. Stylist Ashley Avignone was also sitting nearby.

Swift wore an all-black outfit including an “87” necklace (in honor of Kelce’s jersey number), Area jeans — a brand that had its New York Fashion Week show on Sunday —and a red bomber from Wear by sports broadcaster Erin Andrews. Oh, and the time difference between Tokyo and Vegas? Seventeen hours. But if we know Taylor, jet lag would never keep her from turning up.

Kelce reportedly spent $1 million on a suite for his friends and family at the stadium, where Swift was photographed chatting with older brother Jason Kelce and wife Kylie. Swift and Jason — who decided on Chiefs-colored overalls for the event — were last pictured together at the Chiefs divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills, during which Jason jumped shirtless out of his suite and chugged a beer with fans.

👖| let’s have some commotion for the jeans! pic.twitter.com/b5lXd0qaYZ — Taylor Swift Updates 🤍 (@swifferupdates) February 11, 2024

Donna Kelce, wearing a “Mama Kelce” bomber, was also seated in the Kelce family suite, despite the fact that she told the Today show earlier this week that she assumed she’d be with the normies in the stands due to the hefty price tag on Super Bowl suites. Not quite, Mama Kelce. Hopefully seats alongside Swift, Ice Spice, and Lively will suit her needs.

This post has been updated.

