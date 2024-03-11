What Happened to Emma Stone’s Oscars Dress?

Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

We now know why Emma Stone looked so concerned when her name was called as the winner of Best Actress at Sunday night’s Academy Awards. As she walked up to the stage, it became clear that the zipper on her pale seafoam green Louis Vuitton gown had busted open. (Thankfully, the satin lining was a nice green hue as well.) In case you missed it, Stone turned to show the camera her exposed corset as soon as she got to the mic. “My dress is broken — I think it happened during ‘I’m just Ken,’” she said, looking in the direction of Ryan Gosling with a faux-angry expression.

Somewhere, the Louis Vuitton team must have been livid. Luxury houses battle one another for the opportunity to dress the top actress nominees; Louis Vuitton tapped Stone as one of its ambassadors in 2017, a few months after she won her first Oscar in a gold Givenchy gown. (A representative for Louis Vuitton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

Photo: Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Later in the evening, during the backstage interviews, Stone confirmed that not only was she sewn back into her dress immediately after her acceptance speech but she genuinely believed she tore it during Gosling’s performance. “I was so amazed at Ryan and what he was doing,” she said, laughing. “I was right there and I was going for it and, you know, things happen.”

Stone seemed to test the limits of Louis Vuitton’s tailoring throughout the night. When Poor Things costume designer Holly Waddington won her Oscar, Stone was in the theater’s lobby. She jumped up and sprinted toward a nearby television even though her narrow dress only allowed her to take teeny-tiny steps. Next year, Stone may need to test a few dance moves and jumps during her fittings.

Everyone wake up there’s a new Emma Stone reaction clip #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yEamS0eeW4 — Shannon Burns (@itsshannonburns) March 11, 2024