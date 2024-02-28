What ‘Idiot’ Yelled at Rebecca Ferguson on Set?

Photo: Future Publishing/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Dune: Part Two has already given us so much. Zendaya is delivering a sartorial education at each red carpet, we’ve learned about Josh Brolin’s penchant for poetry, and now Rebecca Ferguson is giving us blind items. During an interview on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Ferguson was asked about a time when she was proud of using her voice.

“I did a film with an absolute idiot of a co-star,” Ferguson recalls. “This human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out. And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at and I would cry walking off set.” She then describes being berated by her co-star and feeling as though there was no “safety net” for her because the actor in question was No. 1 on the call sheet.

Dune's Rebecca Ferguson reveals she refused to work with former co-star after being 'screamed at' on set. This is reminder to *ALWAYS* stand up for yourself! Listen to the full interview on my podcast, Reign here: https://t.co/aHUegXotEi #DunePartTwo #Dune2 #RebeccaFerguson pic.twitter.com/7mRv1jNoBu — Josh Smith (@joshsmithhosts) February 27, 2024

“The next day I walked on, I said, ‘You get off my set,’” Ferguson said. “I looked at this person and said, ‘You can eff off. I’m going to work with a tennis ball. I never want to see you again.’” According to her, producers did not let her kick this person off the set, but Ferguson was allowed to act to the back of their head instead of looking at them directly.

Now, let’s get down to brass tacks. Who was it? Ferguson herself said in the same interview that it wasn’t Hugh Jackman or Tom Cruise, who she worked with on The Greatest Showman and two Mission: Impossible movies, respectively. Ferguson began her Hollywood film career in 2014, starring alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Hercules. He would like all of us to know that it definitely was not him.

Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bullshit. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 28, 2024

“I’d like to find out who did this.” The actor doth protest too much? Just kidding — I don’t want to be on Johnson’s bad side, so I’m choosing to believe him. Who does this leave for the Rock to seek vengeance upon? Since Hercules, here are the people Ferguson has worked with who could be described as “No. 1 on the call sheet.” (I won’t be speculating on the “idiot” claims, but know that I have my thoughts.)

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train

Jake Gyllenhaal, Life

Michael Fassbender, The Snowman

Chris Hemsworth, Men In Black: International

Ewan McGregor, Doctor Sleep

From here, you must go on your own journey of discovery or wait a few decades until Ferguson spills the beans in her memoir. Lord knows the person this story is about is never going to come forward — the Rock is hunting for them!

