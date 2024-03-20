So, What Are Kate Middleton’s Easter Plans?

Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Since Buckingham Palace announced Kate Middleton was recovering from a “planned abdominal surgery” in January, she’s been seen in a few blurry paparazzi photos and on one suspiciously breezy grocery trip. But, as many have noticed, she hasn’t made any official appearances. If the palace’s narrative is to be believed, her time out of the limelight may soon be coming to an end. The Princess of Wales is reportedly scheduled to reemerge sometime around Easter, which is less than two weeks away.

The palace’s first statement on Middleton’s surgery predicted that she would likely resume public appearances “after Easter.” Though some people have cast doubt on that deadline, a handful of alleged royal friends surveyed by the Daily Beast seem confident Middleton is on track to rise again at Easter, in what the publication has promised will be a “showstopping set piece heralding her return to public life.”

The royal family’s Easter plans traditionally involve attending a church service at Windsor Castle, which includes a big photo op outside St. George’s Chapel. A purported friend of King Charles said that the king hoped Middleton would swing by Easter services, assuring the publication she’s not being pressured to go. (Charles is not expected to show up on Easter, as he continues to undergo cancer treatment.) In a statement that suggests there is definitely some pressure, another “friend” declared, “She is doing well. Everything is on track. Easter will be the big-bang moment.”

A handful of sources have promised this eventful rentrée will be accompanied by some more info on Middleton’s health. According to one alleged insider speaking with Us Weekly, the princess will be talking about what happened “when she’s doing a royal walkabout and meeting and greeting members of the public.” This expert added that, because Middleton “doesn’t hide things” and also “doesn’t want all this fuss and bother,” she’ll probably “open up to a regular person” about her medical condition.

Until then, we are free to speculate wildly about what exactly the palace has in store for Kate’s big Easter comeback. To me, “big bang” suggests they will shoot her out of a cannon and send her somersaulting into the pews of St. George’s in a cloud of glitter and confetti. Then again, maybe she will just be shaking hands.

