Nara Smith’s Knotless Braids Are Nothing New

Model and influencer Nara Smith is usually on our TikTok “For You” page making meals (and, somehow, cereal) from scratch for her husband and toddlers, but lately, her hair, and the reactions to her hair by other TikTokers, has become the focus. Smith, who is eight months pregnant, is heading into nesting mode, which for her includes getting her hair braided. This concept isn’t new, of course; getting braids is something that most Black women do during their last weeks of pregnancy to avoid having to do their hair while preparing for and giving birth and surviving the fourth trimester with a newborn. And her getting knotless braids wasn’t an issue — it’s the response to her braids online.

It’s not the first time Smith has had braids. In her braid-day vlog posted a few days ago, Smith showed her husband, fellow model Lucky Blue Smith, blowing her hair out, and said, “People seem to think that I hate my curly hair or that I want to be more white by doing this,” but she admits that’s not the case. She goes on to talk about having eczema flare-ups on her scalp, so she normally has to stay away from braids, but she’s been having less flare-ups during this pregnancy. Her hairstylist, Jerrica Shuntaye, posted a video of Nara in her long knotless braids parted to perfection. The video, with over 4 million views, received love from Smith’s followers. The responses from white women saying they want the braids too, not so much.

A beauty influencer known as Isabelle Lux responded to Smith’s hairstylist’s video of her completed braids, raving about wanting “Nara Smith braids.” In a now-deleted TikTok video, Isabelle said, “Did you guys see the vlog where Nara Smith got her entire hair braided? My entire dream since I was a little girl is to have my hair braided like this and I have not been able to do it. I don’t think you guys understand, I am obsessed. I think it’s the most beautiful hairstyle in the entire world.” She went on to say, “When I was younger on any kind of tropical vacation at the beach, the first stop … was to get my hair braided. Obviously, it’s so beautiful, but it’s also so practical. Anyone who doesn’t have curly hair will not get this; I’m not allowed to go near the water.” Black women swiftly responded. Isabelle doesn’t actually have naturally curly and coily hair, and certain styles, like box braids, are intended and ideal for Black women’s texture of hair, just like there are products that are made and marketed just for Black hair.

One creator made a response video to Isabelle and said, “It brings me back to when Kim Kardashian had two cornrows braided back, and people started calling it ‘Kim Kardashian braids.’” Braids, in all forms, have always been embedded in Black culture, and they’re nothing new. The creator added, “It’s interesting to see that anytime there’s a whiter-passing, lighter-skin-toned person in the media … people go crazy, and they start renaming [the styles] after that person as if they’re trying to reinvent the wheel.” There’s nothing to reinvent here. Braids are braids and have always been braids. They are not new, and they are not a trend. The name will also remain the same, no shade to Nara Smith, so do not go ask your stylist for “Nara Smith braids,” and if your hair isn’t textured, knotless braids probably aren’t the best option anyway.