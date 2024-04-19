What Megan Thee Stallion, Barry Keoghan, and Riley Keough Wore This Week

Photo-Illustration: The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

It’s Coachella time, baby! Bring out your cowboy boots and get ready to head to the desert (or just read all about it here). While the fashion has reportedly gone a little too normcore, there were a few standout looks, like Barry Keoghan in Burberry and Versace, and another weekend of music and clothes to look forward to. In non-Coachella-related news, Megan Thee Stallion was honored at Planned Parenthood’s Spring Gala, stunning in a tight black gown, and The Wiz came back to Broadway. Here’s what everyone wore this week.

Best Overall Look: Megan Thee Stallion in Versace

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

This is a simpler look for Meg, but the silhouette is perfect on her and I love the neckline of this dress. It’s flattering and sophisticated, and she gets extra points for wearing it to something like the Planned Parenthood Gala, where she was an honoree.

Runner-Up Overall: Riley Keough in Chanel

Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

I know it’s another black look, but the tiered mesh design works for me. It’s cool and matches the tone of the show that the premiere is for, Under the Bridge on Hulu.

Most Coachella Approved: Barry Keoghan in Burberry

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy

Resident Sabrina Carpenter Simp showed up to Coachella in one of the best outfits of the weekend. It’s comfy and weather-appropriate (bandanna included) but still screams “I have style.” I’m putting bets that he shows up this weekend in a “Jesus was a Carpenter” shirt.

Most Fashion Forward: Melissa Barrera in Marmar Halim

Photo: Steven Simione/FilmMagic

Chrome is everywhere, but that doesn’t mean it always works. However, at the premiere of her new film Abigail, Barrera did the trend well, pairing a simple gown with a sparkly exterior.

Best Use of Color: Nichelle Lewis

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Even if she’s not playing the Wiz, Broadway newcomer Nichelle Lewis knows green is her color. She looks stunning in this gown, featuring 3-D bows that steal the show.

Also Best Color: Lameka Fox in Carolina Herrera

Photo: Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Celebrating the launch of Good Girl and Bad Boy Elixir by Carolina Herrera, Fox brought a little pop of yellow to the red carpet.

Best Accessory: Alina Kozyrka

Photo: Michelle Kammerman Photography/Michelle Kammerman Photography

For the Larroudé x Gabriela Noelle pop-up, a little black dress was a great call. What really stole the show for me? The shoes. And the well-dressed toddler!

Best Hair: Anderson .Paak

Photo: Guess

.Paak looks cool and comfortable DJ-ing the Coachella Guess Party.