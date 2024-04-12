What Zendaya, Janelle Monáe, and Zooey Deschanel Wore This Week

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images, BFA

Is it just me or did that solar eclipse feel like a lifetime ago? Between trying to get last-minute glasses to watching the whole city of New York stop for a second and be adorably universal, it was a hell of a Monday. Of course, other things happened this week, as the press tour for Challengers continued with some great Zendaya and Josh O’Connor looks, Zooey Deschanel emerged (always a win), and our eyes all hurt from the eclipse. Anyway, here’s what all your favorite celebs were spotted wearing this week.

Best Overall Look: Zendaya

Photo: Dave Benett/Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/WireImage

We’ve come to expect a constant win when it comes to Zendaya’s red-carpet styles (thanks to her natural talent and Law Roach), but her Challengers press looks have been next level. This drop-waist, pleated Thom Browne number she wore to the London premiere of the film, inspired by Wimbledon, is an ultimate serve in my opinion. And in Zendaya’s idea of serve, I think it’s a win there too.

Runner-Up Overall Look: Hunter Schafer

Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

This custom Marni dress at the 2024 GQ Creativity Awards feels like it could be a painting in the Met, especially on someone like Schafer who has such a great eye when it comes to fashion. It’s one of her simpler silhouettes, but the intricate design is what elevates it.

Best Suiting: Janelle Monáe

Photo: Vikram Valluri/BFA.com

You never know what look you’re going to get from Monáe, which is part of the fun when it comes to watching her style, but at the Thom Browne x Saks Dinner, she opted for a twist on the classic tuxedo. The double-lined jacket is especially fun.

Best Color: Zooey Deschanel

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Fashion Trust U.S.

You don’t see Deschanel often, which is why it feels like such a treat to get her in this stunning red gown at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards. It’s simple, but with her dark hair and blue eyes, it works like magic.

Most Fashion-Forward Look: Paloma Elsesser

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Fashion Scholar

Puffy fashion is here to stay, though it hasn’t had too many moments on the red carpet. I’m a big fan of the top and I love how Elsesser juxtaposes its playfulness with neutral colors at the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala.

Best Party Look: Emily Ratajkowski

Photo: Rommel Demano/BFA.com

Every time we see Ratajkowski, we end up with a glimpse of her extremely toned stomach, which is a slay for her and a reminder for me to hit my abs after my next gym session. That’s all besides the point of saying this is a very cool look she’s sporting to the Ganni x Paloma Elsesser launch dinner that I want to try to re-create next time I have a dinner party to go to.

Best T-Shirt: Josh O’Connor

Photo: Dave Benett/Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/WireImage

Maybe it’s “told ya Josh O’Connor was a little cutie who could dress well” or it’s “told ya to go see Challengers ASAP,” but either way, it’s a good look.

Best Accessory: Anahita Moussavian

Photo: Miguel McSongwe/BFA.com

As someone with two Puppets and Puppets purses, it’s safe to say I like a statement bag, and Moussavian’s adorable bedazzled football purse at the Icon Denim launch party is just that.

Overall Coolest: Malachai Spivey and Daniel Victor

Photo: Huy Luong

When you’re at a Kenzo x ESSX party, you can expect to see some top-notch street style, like on Spivey and Victor.