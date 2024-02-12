What’s Going On With Brittany and Jackson Mahomes?

It seems that not everyone had an awesome time in their Super Bowl suite last night. While Taylor Swift lived it up alongside Ice Spice, Blake Lively, and Lana Del Rey in Travis Kelce’s suite, there were some chilly dynamics at play in Patrick Mahomes’s. The quarterback’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, and his brother, Jackson Mahomes, sat next to each other despite an interaction earlier in the weekend that was so awkward it went viral.

On Friday, Brittany and Jackson both attended a Future concert in Las Vegas. In a now viral video, you can see that Brittany appears to be in a VIP section, while Jackson is trying to get in. He talks to a security guy, who shakes his head in a way that will be familiar to anyone who has tried and failed to sweet-talk a bouncer. The video then cuts to Brittany, who looks over, shrugs, and then gets back to dancing. I must admit, it’s a funny video.

According to the tabloids, Brittany giving Jackson the cold shoulder might have something to do with him hanging out with Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole. The day before the concert, TMZ published photos of Jackson and Nicole chatting. Now that Brittany is best friends with Kelce’s current girlfriend, I’m sure this made things a little weird.

Jackson is not exactly a beloved member of the Mahomes family. You only need to take a look at the comments of his TikTok from Sunday to see that people are really comfortable telling him how they really feel. “Man has no identity other than Patrick Mahomes brother,” one person wrote. “Legit the only reason I didn’t want the Chiefs to win,” wrote another. After the game, Taylor didn’t seem too excited to see him. Some people don’t like the 23-year-old because they find him annoying, while others refer to the fact that Jackson Mahomes was charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery for allegations that he grabbed a woman by the neck and forcibly kissed her in February of last year. (Through his lawyer, Mahomes has denied any wrongdoing. The charges were dropped in January.)

Nevertheless, Brittany Mahomes seemed to put all of it behind her and sat with Jackson at the Super Bowl. If I were her, I might have gone to see if there was any room in the Kelce suite — it looked like they were having a better time.

