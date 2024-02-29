Why Is Hailey’s Dad Asking for Prayers for the Biebers?

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

If there’s one thing Justin and Hailey Bieber love to do together, it’s pray. But a bizarre new post from Hailey’s father, actor Stephen Baldwin, suggests he believes they may need some extra prayers. Earlier this week, Baldwin reposted an Instagram Reel asking Christians to pray for Justin and Hailey, prompting a lot of people to wonder what is going on.

The original post came from podcaster and former Navy SEAL Victor Marx, who posted a 2020 video of Justin at home singing an acoustic version of a Christian-rock song. Over the clip, Marx wrote, “Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord.” It’s not clear exactly what Marx’s relationship with the Biebers is — he runs a ministry based in Southern California, and some outlets have referred to him as the couple’s minister. In the caption, he wrote that his wife and Hailey’s mom often pray together for the Biebers since, as “folks in high visibility positions,” they face “special challenges.”

“The enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus,” he wrote, adding that “they often face spiritual warfare that … seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life in general.” Shortly after Marx posted this missive, Baldwin added it to his own Instagram Stories.

It’s not clear what kind of spiritual warfare the Biebers are currently muddling through, but a few days later the couple were seen gearing up to do some praying themselves. On Wednesday, they rolled up to a late-night service at Churchome in their Tesla Cybertruck, shrouded in Argyle and ready to commune with the Lord. I hope they had a good chat.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.