What Does the Postseason Look Like for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

Photo: Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

As predicted by conspiracy theorists, Swifties, and sports-betting enthusiasts alike, the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday night in Las Vegas. The Chiefs’ overtime win was the dramatic, fairy-tale ending to the first phase of Taylor Swift and Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce’s relationship, which has, conveniently enough, lasted exactly the length of one NFL season. So what happens now?

First up, Team Swift had their hands full on Monday doing some next-day damage control, quickly dispelling any Swiftie questions about Kelce’s run-in with head coach Andy Reid during the first half of the game. A source close to Kelce — perhaps Swift’s dogged publicist, Tree Paine? — told “Page Six” yesterday that Kelce’s pushing and yelling was “all part of the star’s competitive spirit.”

“He’s just a passionate player and everyone’s on edge. It’s the Super Bowl!,” the source insisted. “But there was no mal-intent. He respects Coach Reid. It’s really just about the passion of the game. It wasn’t anything serious.”

To: tree@treepaine.org

From: ts@taylor.swift

Subject: Travis yelling



Seeing the replay a lot. Anything you can do about that? Travis wants to know. Also Lana’s here she says hi. — Who? Weekly (@whoweekly) February 12, 2024

Uh-huh! That’s just how football works, ladies. In any case, when’s the last time “Page Six” covered some in-game NFL drama like this? It seems Kelce has officially been absorbed into the Swift PR machine — perhaps a sign that Team Swift thinks he will be around for some time? As you might recall, sources did not rush to defend Swift’s last boyfriend, Matty Healy, from his many public controversies.

🚨| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce vibing to "Love Story" at the Chiefs Super Bowl afterparty! #Superbowl



pic.twitter.com/qVTUDjKKla — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 12, 2024

In addition to explaining away Kelce’s sideline outburst, the Swift PR machine flooded the zone with several videos of Swift and Kelce dancing together and making out all night at the club after the game. This was the most public display we’ve seen from the couple yet: They partied in Vegas until 5 a.m., singing along to multiple Swift songs in the club, including an EDM version of “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me.” The videos have been posted and reposted by every Swiftie fan account and viewed millions of times. People has become so committed to sharing every detail from the after-party that the tabloid posted an entire story about Swift and Kelce eating chicken fingers at their VIP table.

Swift added to the social-media frenzy herself yesterday when she posted about Kelce on TikTok for the first time. The video shows Kelce and her parents awkwardly nodding along to Ludacris’s “What’s Your Fantasy?” at the club. In her six long years of dating Joe Alwyn, Swift never posted any “private,” funny moments from their relationship. Both Swift and Kelce seem happy to put on a show for the public.

@taylorswift accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life ♬ original sound - Taylor Swift

But now that the party’s over, the couple will have to find new ways to keep their relationship, and everyone’s interest in it, alive. Sources close to Swift hinted at this transition a couple weeks ago in the gossip columns. “Taylor and Travis make a concerted effort to keep their connection alive and thriving,” a source told Us Weekly. Another insider told TMZ that Swift and Kelce are still in the “honeymoon phase,” and “it’s just too early to tell if they’ll ever advance past the dating stage.”

On Friday, Swift heads back out on her international Eras tour for another six months. Will Kelce join her in Sydney, Singapore, Paris, Stockholm, Gelsenkirchen? Our beloved sources aren’t making any promises. “They’re having a lot of fun, but they’re still seeing where it goes,” a source told People before the Super Bowl. Kelce, who is making the most of his increased name recognition with his podcast and several sponsorship deals, will have plenty to keep him busy (and Stateside) in the off-season.

But maybe he does plan to take up residence on Swift’s private jet for the next six months, and we will get to see the couple pap stroll in matching glittery outfits through every country in Europe and Asia. And then Swift gets to come home at the end of August, just in time for the NFL season to start again. I hope they stay together, if only because Brittany Mahomes needs another season with her new best friend for life.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.