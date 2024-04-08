Kourtney Kardashian Says Bouncing Back Postpartum ‘Isn’t Realistic’

Photo: Helen Healey/NBC via Getty Image

After broadcasting her life on reality television for nearly two decades, supplement hype girl Kourtney Kardashian has gotten pretty good at shutting down any discourse policing her family life or her body. But following the birth of her fourth child Rocky Thirteen with Travis Barker last year, the eldest of the KarJenner brood is making clear that there is no such thing as “bounc[ing] back” postpartum. On Sunday, Kourtney shared photos and videos to Instagram from her “spring break” vacation with sister Kim Kardashian, one of which was a bikini photo of the new mom just five months postpartum. After jet skiing and probably looking for Kim’s diamond earring, Kourtney took time to address her ever-changing body post-baby, and why she believes all moms should take the time to be gentle with themselves.

“Dear new mommies, Your body is beautiful at all stages,” Kardashian wrote in an Instagram story, according to TMZ. “During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find hardest as our bodies are still adjusting.”

“And if you’re breastfeeding, that’s a whole other part of it. I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal,” she continued. “The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic. Life is beautiful, you are beautiful.”

Over the last few years, celebrities and non famous parents on social media alike have gotten far more transparent about the realities of life postpartum. Just last year, Kylie Jenner opened up about her own postpartum struggles, detailing both her depression and the exhausting physical changes that took place after both of her pregnancies.

Wishing all the best to Kourtney on the remainder of her postpartum journey, and thank you to Kris Jenner for infusing some humor by commenting on her daughter’s photo, “Kourtney there are people that are dying ….”

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.