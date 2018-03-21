10 Non-Boring White Shirts to Wear to Work

Photo: Nabile Quenum

What’s in your closet right now? Chances are, you have a section devoted to white button-downs. Also likely: most of them are dingy from wear and tear. If that sounds familiar, it’s time to spring-clean your wardrobe and get a few new tops to throw into the work-week rotation.

You could, of course, buy yet another practical white blouse, but why not take the opportunity to try something more interesting? Try a shirt with details that are creative but still professional, like a portrait-collar neckline, slightly puffed sleeves, or delicate pleats. Scroll on to shop some of our favorite non-boring, work-friendly white shirts.

If You Like Off-the-Shoulder Tops

Farrow Francis Blouse This shirt isn’t as revealing as a true off-the-shoulder top, but it still feels fresh for warm weather. $48 at Need Supply

The Runway Look-alike

Mango Puffled Sleeves Poplin Shirt The poufy sleeves and covered buttons remind us of Jacquemus’s designs. $50 at Spring

If You Like Meghan Markle’s Style

The Classic With a Surprise

DKNY Stretch Pleat Poplin Pleat-Back Button Down Don’t be fooled by the plain front — the delicate pleated back flares out to give your work outfit a bit of drama. $109 at DKNY

The Subtle Waist-Cincher

Just Female Ady Is Blouse The tie at the waist creates the illusion of being nipped in without making you feel restricted. $110 at Need Supply

The Best for High-Waisted Pants

Topshop Poplin Wrap Puff Sleeve Top The cropped silhouette is also good for skirts that hit above your belly button. $110 at Nordstrom

If You Like Long Tops

Theory Oversized stretch-cotton poplin tunic This tunic skims the bottom of your butt and looks especially cool with wide-legged trousers. $265 at Net-a-Porter

If You Want Something Simple

Toit Volant Monoceros Top Ruching has a bad reputation, but here it gives the shirt some visual interest. $159 at Need Supply

The Trendy One

Needle & Thread Broderie anglaise cotton-poplin blouse With its high neck and delicate embroidery, this blouse touches on the prairie-girl moment happening on Instagram. $190 at Net-a-Porter

The Fancy One

