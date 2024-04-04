Who’s Going to the Met Gala?

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

The first Monday in May is fast approaching, and before we know it, the iconic Met steps will be swathed in luxury carpeting and littered with starlets, fashion designers, stray bobby pins, and the occasional roach. That’s right: It’s Met Gala season. This year, attendees are tasked with abiding by a “Garden of Time” dress code, which is in some way connected to the museum’s accompanying exhibit honoring fragile garments from the Costume Institute’s archives. Whether or not this translates to “just wear flowers” remains to be seen.

But we are here to figure out something slightly less opaque: Who will be there? As usual, the secretive guest list is locked deep in the caverns of Vogue’s offices, but some info has managed to trickle out. Here’s what we know so far.

.

Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny are this year’s co-chairs, a role that, as I understand it, comes with a requirement to show face. (This will be Hemsworth’s first ever Met Gala, which is truly a zero-to-100 move. Good for him!) Being co-chair probably also gets you a plus-one, which could mean a flirty appearance from Zendaya’s boyfriend, Tom Holland, or — bless his soul — Ben Affleck trudging up the fashion world’s favorite stairs. Luckily for him, no cameras are allowed inside to document his despair.

Also likely to be present: honorary Met Gala chairs Jonathan Anderson and Shou Zi Chew. Anderson is the creative director of Loewe, and you may recognize Chew as TikTok’s CEO. Last year, he testified in front of congress to address concerns about TikTok’s links to the Chinese government, earning him a lot of horny fan cams but zero goodwill with politicians. As TikTok faces the prospect of a nationwide ban, it seems to be making a big publicity push in the U.S. — including taking up the mantle of lead sponsor for the Met Gala.

.

Kim Kardashian hasn’t missed a Met Gala since 2012, so chances are she’ll be attending with at least two of her sisters. (Last year it was just Kylie and Kendall, but in 2022 Kris was invited along with all her daughters.) Blake Lively, a Met Gala mainstay who missed last year for unexplained reasons — though she had very recently given birth — is also pretty likely to return.

And then there is Rihanna, who occasionally deigns to swing by Anna Wintour’s little party hours after the red carpet has emptied. If she makes it, she will probably bring her partner in romance and parenting, A$AP Rocky.

.

The last Met Gala Taylor Swift attended was eight years and three boyfriends ago, but Swifties have never given up hope that she will make a big couture comeback. This would not be a bad time for it — between her massively successful tour, impending album release, and the most public relationship of all time, Swift is having an incredible year. Beyond that, here’s the evidence her fans have managed to dig up: The European leg of the Eras tour doesn’t start until May 9, giving both her and Travis Kelce ample time in Manhattan. (The gala is on May 6, after all.) Also, Swift’s stylist Joseph Cassell allegedly followed a Met Gala fan account in February, shortly after the account posted a wholly unverified list of this year’s attendees that included her name. Naturally, this is more than enough encouragement for Swifties hoping to see their idol make her red-carpet debut with a football player. Let them dream!

.

In a shocking turn of events, Jared Leto — whose past Met Gala getups make frequent appearances in my nightmares — is missing this year’s fête to go on tour with 30 Seconds to Mars. (Did you remember that Jared Leto was in 30 Seconds to Mars? Me neither.) Earlier in April, he told E! he would be “back on the road” during the event but “there in spirit with my head and my cat.” This is even spookier than if he was actually going.

