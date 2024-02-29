Kristin Cavallari Has a Hot Young Boyfriend

Photo: Tammie Arroyo/Variety via Getty Images

Kristin Cavallari has a new boyfriend: The former reality star hard-launched 24-year-old Mark Estes on Wednesday, on the Instagram grid, no less.

In her Instagram post, Cavallari can be seen smiling next to Estes, who’s taking the picture. She captioned it, “He makes me happy.” Love this for her. People are, of course, being nasty to her in the comments, because the idea of a 37-year-old woman having some fun with a hot younger guy is offensive to their delicate sensibilities. “I could never date 13 years younger than me. His maturity level will show soon,” one person wrote. “She’s finally posting pics of her kids,” wrote another. Yikes.

So who is this dude who has everyone in such a tizzy? Estes is a former college-football player who spent six seasons at Montana State. He has nearly 80,000 TikTok followers on his own and nearly half a million followers on the account he runs with his friends, @montana.boyz. You can extrapolate whatever you want from those details, but I think this Instagram post will help you see what Cavallari is seeing:

A source “close to Estes” told “Page Six” that while the couple “aren’t official yet,” they’ve “been talking” for several weeks. Okay, romance! Meanwhile, a different source told People that the couple is getting serious. “They’ve been dating longer than people think and have kept it very private. They met on social media,” the source told the tabloid. “They’re serious enough now that they were ready to go public. They’re really happy together. He’s been so great to her and is just a really nice guy.”

Congratulations to the happy couple. I would have gotten my sources on the same page before hard-launching, but that’s just me. These two are too busy being loved up in Cabo, and I’m sure her haters can’t say the same.