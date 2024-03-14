Is This Shohei Ohtani’s Wife Reveal?

Photo: Masterpress/Getty Images

Two weeks ago, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani announced on Instagram that he’d gotten married, opting not to divulge further details about his nuptials — including the identity of his new wife. Later that day, he told reporters he didn’t feel “comfortable” sharing the date of the wedding but assured them his wife was a “normal Japanese woman.” (Nice.) Though his behavior is reportedly par for the course in Japan, a lot of people have still been wondering: Whom did this rich baseball player marry?

Now we just might have an answer. On Thursday, Ohtani posted a group photo on his Instagram story, where he’s standing suspiciously close to Mamiko Tanaka, a Japanese basketball player who retired last year. Fans seem convinced that Tanaka, who’s making contact with at least several inches of his torso, is his wife.

SHOHEI OHTANI’S WIFE REVEAL!!!



He posted this photo on IG with Japanese basketball player Mamiko Tanaka 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/doaCIwmnVk — Shawn Spradling (@Shawn_Spradling) March 14, 2024

While the body language on display feels inconclusive to me (it’s no Josalia!), these maybe-newlyweds do look pretty cute together. I hope they’re ready for a lot of tabloid attention.

